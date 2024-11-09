Special counsel tells court he's weighing future of Trump criminal case





CNN-

Special counsel Jack Smith could have a decision by Dec. 2 on how to resolve Donald Trump's criminal case over the events of the 2020 election, he told a federal judge Friday.

He asked Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan to clear all upcoming deadlines so her office can evaluate how to move forward with Trump's return to the presidency. Chutkan granted the request.

This is the first step in which Smith publicly indicates that he is preparing to end the prosecution of Trump.

CNN reported that the special prosecutor has already engaged in active discussions with senior Justice Department officials about how to handle the case.

Following the election held on November 5, 2024, Defendant is expected to be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025. The Government respectfully requests that the Court vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule to give the government time to evaluate this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course of action, consistent with Justice Department policy, prosecutors wrote in a one-page filing.

By December 2, 2024, the government will file a status report or inform the Court of the outcome of its deliberations, they added.

House Republicans are officially putting Smith on notice now that Trump is returning to the White House and Republicans have a chance to retain their majority in the House.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who is leading the investigation into the former Jan. 6 committee, sent a letter to Smith telling him to preserve his records and comply with their previous requests.

Trump has repeatedly said he plans to fire Smith and end federal charges against him for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and mishandling classified documents.

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/08/politics/special-counsel-future-trump-case/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos