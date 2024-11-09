Politics
Erdogan calls for establishing just peace in Ukraine through diplomacy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved through diplomacy and offers mediation and assistance in negotiations.
The Turkish leader said this to journalists upon his return to the country after visiting Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, Ukrinform reports, citing TRT Haber.
Ankara hopes that the war will end, in particular thanks to cooperation between Turkey and the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump.
“A just and lasting peace in Ukraine will only be possible if all parties open diplomatic space. […] More guns, more bombs, more chaos and conflict will not end this war. More dialogue, more diplomacy, more agreements will open the door to peace,” Erdogan said.
The politician also noted that the West does not sufficiently share Turkey's belief that problems can be resolved through diplomacy.
“We are a country that has managed to bring both sides to the same table. We have done it many times and we can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so. “We hope that we will make a new start in a new era and achieve a world where all conflicts and wars will end,” Erdogan said.
Regarding Turkey's expectations from the new US president, Erdogan said ending the Russo-Ukrainian war was one of the biggest challenges.
“As Turkey, our expectations from our ally, the United States, are known. We face many challenges, mainly the Palestinian question and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. It is possible to overcome them with cooperation of Turkey and the United States “I hope that regional and global wars and crises will end with Trump's presidency,” Erdogan said.
Photo: AA
