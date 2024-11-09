Putin praises PM Modi, insists India is now among the world's great powers | Morung Express

Moscow, November 8 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again praised India's rapid rise under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that it is high time that India's “natural partner and ally Russia for decades” be included among the “great powers” ​​of the world.

“India should definitely be included among the great powers: one and a half billion people, the highest economic growth rates among major economies, ancient culture, etc. And prospects, very good growth prospects ” said Mr. Putin. the plenary session of the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, held on Thursday in Sochi, southern Russia.

The Russian president, who in the past has emphasized that the process of forming a multipolar world is underway, added that he has great respect for Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

“India is a large country, the most populous at the moment – 1.5 billion people, plus 10 million per year. It is developing rapidly. It is the leader in terms of economic growth among large economies. By how much is it? I think it's a growth of 7.4 percent of GDP per year…

“And India is one of those countries whose development rates will be faster than even today's successfully developing economies. Therefore, our vision of what, how and where, in what areas and at what pace our relations should develop is based on today's realities. And the realities are such that the volume of our cooperation increases several times, “he said.

Citing the consistent trend observed in the first nine months of 2024, Putin highlighted that Russia's trade turnover with India is increasing every year.

“We are developing our relations with India in all areas… This also concerns the economy, which is developing at a good pace, and also in different areas. There is energy. Besides, we are loans: in addition to oil supplies, supplies to the Indian market have increased several times, this concerns the possibility of LNG (liquefied natural gas) supplies. We are actively working in the field of nuclear energy and building nuclear power plants. nuclear power plants in India We have great respect for this idea Prime Minister Modi has “Make in India”, for his call “Make in India” and is ready to invest,” he said.

“In the same energy sector, one of the largest foreign investments, $20 billion, is a Russian investment. And we are ready to develop it further in the same spirit. Now, of course, we have to think about new technologies .We are thinking about This and we are moving in this direction. In the last meeting, Prime Minister (PM Modi) drew attention to the fact that Indian agricultural producers urgently need to increase the quantity and volume. fertilizer supplies We have done it and we are ready to increase it, keeping in mind the needs of Indian agriculture. There are other areas as well, and many of them. them,” Putin added.

The Russian president thanked Prime Minister Modi, expressing “great respect and gratitude” for his ideas on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

“We are, without a doubt, not only grateful to the Prime Minister (Modi) for his attention to these issues, but also for his proposals, and for what and how he is doing in this regard. But in general, I think that relations with India are developing at a high pace and we have every reason to believe that, based on what has been achieved so far, we will progress even faster than today 'today,' he said.

Putin then detailed the annual meeting on Russia's growing defense and security cooperation with India.

“Look how much Russian equipment is in service with the Indian army. We are developing here, indeed, with a certain level, a high level of trust together. We are not just selling our weapons to India, but we are engaged in development together, the BrahMos system is well known. We have made it practically usable in three areas: in the air, “marinized” and on land. And these developments in the interests of India's security. “does not raise any questions or irritation in anyone, but demonstrates the high level of our trust and cooperation.”

He also praised the long-standing and time-tested relations between India and Russia.

“I think everyone knows very well what role the Soviet Union and Russia played in gaining India's independence, how we supported the Indian people for decades. During this period, we have developed unique relationships with the people of India in terms of quality and level of trust, I will say it frankly in this context, from what we understand, from what we think, and from our. Indian friends, such a national consensus exists regarding the development of relations with Russia, with our country,” Putin remarked.