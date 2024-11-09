Politics
'Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis': PM Modi mentions 26/11 terror attacks in his tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a moving tribute to famous industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away last month. Highlighting his contribution to Indian industry, philanthropy and the nation, Prime Minister Modi wrote that Tata's absence was deeply felt across all segments of society, not only across the country but also in the whole world.
Ratan Tata died in a hospital in Mumbai on October 9, 2024. The Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group was 86 years old.
“Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hard-working professionals mourn his loss. Environmental enthusiasts and those devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened. His absence has been deeply felt not only across the country but also in the whole world,” PM Modi wrote in his message. column, published in daily newspapers.
He added, “For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was a source of inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion and humility. To others, he represented the finest traditions of corporate India and an unwavering commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group reached new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility throughout the world, but he carried his achievements with lightness, humility and kindness.
Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Modi recalled Ratan Tata's appeal to the nation.
For millions of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His speedy reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation. India stands united, refusing to give in to terrorism, PM Modi wrote.
Support dreams
PM Modi wrote, “For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was a source of inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion and humility. To others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and unwavering commitment. with the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group reached new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility throughout the world, but he carried his achievements with lightness, humility and kindness.
“Shri Ratan Tata's unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he has become known for mentoring the Indian start-up ecosystem and investing in many promising companies. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape India's future. By supporting their efforts, he enabled a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push back. the limits. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship which I am sure will continue to positively impact India for decades to come,” he added.
“He has consistently championed excellence, urging Indian businesses to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India a synonym for world-class quality,” the Prime Minister wrote Minister Modi.
New projects, new dreams
Prime Minister Modi said, “On a personal note, I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested heavily, including in many projects he was passionate about. Just a few weeks ago. , I was in Vadodara with the President of the Spanish Government, Mr. Pedro Sánchez and we jointly inaugurated an aviation complex where C-295 aircraft would be manufactured in India. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this. , we greatly missed the presence of Shri Ratan Tata.”
“I remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji as a man of letters. He wrote to me frequently on various issues, whether it was matters of governance, expressing gratitude for government support or “sending congratulatory wishes after electoral victories,” PM Modi added.
“Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Center and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Shri Ratan Tatas support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was particularly close to my heart. He was a strong advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are essential to India's progress I still remember his heartfelt video message for the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission in early October. , declared the Prime Minister Modi.
Contribution to healthcare
Prime Minister Modi also recognized Tata's contributions to philanthropy, including improving healthcare infrastructure, as well as the significant positive influence she has had on the lives of millions of people. He wrote that one of Tata's passions was health, particularly the fight against cancer.
“Another cause close to his heart was health and especially the fight against cancer. I remember the program in Assam two years ago, where we jointly inaugurated several cancer hospitals in the state. In his remarks At the time, he was adamant that he wanted to devote his remaining years to health care. His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a deep empathy for those battling illnesses. , convinced that a just society was one that stood with the most vulnerable,” PM Modi wrote.
“His greatness was not limited to the boardroom or helping other humans. His compassion extended to all living things. His deep love for animals was well known and he supported every possible effort aimed at good -being animal He often shared photos of his dogs, who were as much a part of his life as any business. His life reminded us all that true leadership is not just measured by one's accomplishments, but. also by his ability to take care of the most vulnerable,” PM Modi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/ratan-tatas-patriotism-shone-brightest-in-times-of-crisis-pm-modi-mentions-2611-terror-attacks-in-his-tribute-453141-2024-11-09
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- At 738 pages, Boris Johnson's memoir is intimidating, but enduring for its wit, erudition and insight.
- China increased military flights near Taiwan by 300%, US general says
- Live football updates from the district semi-final
- Cricket-mad Wallaby Wilson wants to take 'rugby's Ashes'
- President Erdoan: We expect my friend Trump to abandon the wrong policies of the previous administration
- UC Davis Health to offer free lung cancer screenings this weekend
- Earthquakes | NASA Earth Data
- In China, Prabowo will have dinner with President Xi Jinping
- 'Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis': PM Modi mentions 26/11 terror attacks in his tribute
- Women's tennis advances with three to semifinal singles draw at Rice Invitational
- US charges man over alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump
- Top 10 College Football Games of Week 11: SEC Eliminations and Colorados Golf