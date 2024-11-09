'Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis': PM Modi mentions 26/11 terror attacks in his tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a moving tribute to famous industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away last month. Highlighting his contribution to Indian industry, philanthropy and the nation, Prime Minister Modi wrote that Tata's absence was deeply felt across all segments of society, not only across the country but also in the whole world.

Ratan Tata died in a hospital in Mumbai on October 9, 2024. The Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group was 86 years old.

“Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hard-working professionals mourn his loss. Environmental enthusiasts and those devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened. His absence has been deeply felt not only across the country but also in the whole world,” PM Modi wrote in his message. column, published in daily newspapers.

He added, “For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was a source of inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion and humility. To others, he represented the finest traditions of corporate India and an unwavering commitment to the values ​​of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group reached new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility throughout the world, but he carried his achievements with lightness, humility and kindness.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Modi recalled Ratan Tata's appeal to the nation.

For millions of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His speedy reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation. India stands united, refusing to give in to terrorism, PM Modi wrote.

Support dreams

“Shri Ratan Tata's unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he has become known for mentoring the Indian start-up ecosystem and investing in many promising companies. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape India's future. By supporting their efforts, he enabled a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push back. the limits. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship which I am sure will continue to positively impact India for decades to come,” he added.

“He has consistently championed excellence, urging Indian businesses to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India a synonym for world-class quality,” the Prime Minister wrote Minister Modi.

New projects, new dreams

Prime Minister Modi said, “On a personal note, I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested heavily, including in many projects he was passionate about. Just a few weeks ago. , I was in Vadodara with the President of the Spanish Government, Mr. Pedro Sánchez and we jointly inaugurated an aviation complex where C-295 aircraft would be manufactured in India. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this. , we greatly missed the presence of Shri Ratan Tata.”

“I remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji as a man of letters. He wrote to me frequently on various issues, whether it was matters of governance, expressing gratitude for government support or “sending congratulatory wishes after electoral victories,” PM Modi added.

“Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Center and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Shri Ratan Tatas support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was particularly close to my heart. He was a strong advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are essential to India's progress I still remember his heartfelt video message for the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission in early October. , declared the Prime Minister Modi.

Contribution to healthcare

Prime Minister Modi also recognized Tata's contributions to philanthropy, including improving healthcare infrastructure, as well as the significant positive influence she has had on the lives of millions of people. He wrote that one of Tata's passions was health, particularly the fight against cancer.

“Another cause close to his heart was health and especially the fight against cancer. I remember the program in Assam two years ago, where we jointly inaugurated several cancer hospitals in the state. In his remarks At the time, he was adamant that he wanted to devote his remaining years to health care. His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a deep empathy for those battling illnesses. , convinced that a just society was one that stood with the most vulnerable,” PM Modi wrote.

“His greatness was not limited to the boardroom or helping other humans. His compassion extended to all living things. His deep love for animals was well known and he supported every possible effort aimed at good -being animal He often shared photos of his dogs, who were as much a part of his life as any business. His life reminded us all that true leadership is not just measured by one's accomplishments, but. also by his ability to take care of the most vulnerable,” PM Modi said.