Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the foundation of the state





Prime Minister Modi said the central government was committed to the development of Uttarakhand. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the 25th Foundation Day of the state. In a video message shared on – https://t.co/TRPbKMur2c Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2024 “Many congratulations to all my family members in the state on the silver jubilee year of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand,” PM Modi said in his video message. The Prime Minister said the central government was committed to developing Uttarakhand. “Today marks the start of Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations. We must now begin the journey of the next 25 years for a bright future for the state. The nation will see our Viksit Uttarakhand resolution for a Viksit Bharat be achieved in these 25 years. The central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the development of the state,” he said. Highlighting the state's growth in terms of economy, PM Modi said, “Uttarakhand secured the first position in last year's SDG index. Over the past 1-2 years, the state's growth rate has increased by more than 1.25 percent. The state's contribution also increased by 14 percent. The average annual income of the state has increased to Rs 2.6 lakh. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of responsible tourism and urged tourists visiting the hill state to prioritize cleanliness. “I have 4 appeals to make to tourists visiting the state. Make cleanliness your priority every time you visit the mountains. Pledge not to use single-use plastic. Stay vocal for locals. Follow the traffic rules of the area you are visiting, learn and follow the rules and regulations of religious places,” PM Modi said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier attended the 25th Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), State Secretary Radha Raturi and other dignitaries also graced the occasion. On the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred Uttarakhand Ratna Awards to five individuals including CDS Anil Chauhan, folk singer Pritam Bharatwan, Mahesh Kudiyal, Mata Mangala for social service, Hemant Pandey for cinema and art. “I congratulate all the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the 25th Foundation Day of the State. I bow to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the third decade of the 21st century will be that of Uttarakhand, and we will all strive to live up to its words,” CM Dhami said while speaking to ANI. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

