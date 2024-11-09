Politics
Ratan Tata empowered a generation of dreamers, writes PM Modi
Ratan Tata represented the finest traditions of Indian business and although he took the Tata group to new heights, he carried his achievements lightly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his blog paying tribute to the national icon. Ratan Tata died in a Mumbai hospital on October 10 at the age of 86, leaving the entire country in mourning.
Here is the full text of the blog written by PM Modi:
“It has been a month since Shri Ratan Tata Ji left us. From bustling cities to villages, his absence is deeply felt in all segments of society. Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hard-working professionals are mourning his loss Environmental enthusiasts and dedicated to philanthropy are also saddened by his absence which has been deeply felt not only across the country but also around the world.
For young people, Shri Ratan Tata has been a source of inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion and humility. To others, he represented the finest traditions of corporate India and an unwavering commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group has reached new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility around the world. Despite this, he carried his exploits lightly, with humility and kindness.
Read | In Prime Minister Modi's tribute to Ratan Tata, a mention of the 26/11 attacks
Shri Ratan Tata's unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he has become known for mentoring the Indian StartUp ecosystem, investing in many promising companies. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape India's future. By supporting their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that I am confident will continue to have a positive impact on India in the decades to come.
He consistently championed excellence, urging Indian businesses to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India a synonym for world-class quality.
His greatness was not limited to the boardroom or helping his fellow men. His compassion extended to all living beings. His deep love for animals was well known and he supported every possible effort focused on animal welfare. He often shared photos of his dogs, which were as much a part of his life as any business. His life reminded us all that true leadership is not only measured by one's accomplishments, but also by one's ability to care for those most vulnerable.
Read | “Ratan Tata was a visionary business leader and an extraordinary human”: PM Modi
For millions of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His rapid reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terrorist attacks was a rallying call to the nation: India stands united, refusing to give in to terrorism.
On a personal note, I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested heavily, including in many projects he was passionate about. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Spanish Government, Mr. Pedro S~CHECK~nchez and we jointly inaugurated an aviation complex where the C-295 aircraft would be manufactured in India. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this. Needless to say, we greatly missed the presence of Shri Ratan Tata.
I remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji as a man of letters: he frequently wrote to me on various issues, be it governance matters, to express gratitude for government support or to send well wishes of congratulations after electoral victories.
Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Center and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Shri Ratan Tata's support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was particularly close to my heart. He was a strong advocate of this mass movement, realizing that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital to India's progress. I still remember his heartfelt video message on the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission in early October. It was one of his last public appearances.
Another cause close to his heart was health and in particular the fight against cancer. I remember the program in Assam two years ago, where we jointly inaugurated several cancer hospitals in the state. In his remarks at the time, he was adamant that he wanted to devote his remaining years to health. His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a deep empathy for those battling disease, believing that a just society was one that stood with the most vulnerable.
As we remember him today, we remember the society he envisioned, where business can serve as a force for good, where the potential of every individual is valued, and where progress is measured by gauge of the well-being and happiness of all. He remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured. Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place. »
