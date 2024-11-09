Erdogan invites Trump to visit Turkey after election victory

After Trump's election victory, Erdogan invited the new president-elect to Türkiye [Photo by PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought to repair strained relations between Turkey and the United States by inviting President-elect Donald Trump to visit him, and said Trump had spoken very positively about Turkey during a phone call.

Trump's election victory this week was generally greeted enthusiastically in NATO member Turkey, with markets rallying and some officials cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the new U.S. economic policy.

Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from a European summit in Budapest that he hoped Trump would accept the invitation.

He said he hoped a visit would strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the United States and lead to a relationship “different from that of the previous (Trump's) term,” when clashes over a number of issues took place. led Washington to impose punitive tariffs that hurt the Turkish economy.

“We had a heartfelt call with Mr. Trump while he was attending a family dinner (that included) Elon Musk and Musk's child,” Erdogan said of Wednesday's call, according to a statement Turkish official.

“He had very nice things to say about Turkey and the coming period. We invited him to our country. I hope he will accept…”

Ankara's cooperation with the Trump White House could also help resolve regional crises, added Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for more than 21 years in what his opponents call an increasingly authoritarian style, accusations that he denies.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden did not visit Turkey during his term and Erdogan's planned visit to the White House earlier this year fell through with little explanation, underscoring cold relations.

Although Erdogan and Trump enjoyed closer personal ties during the presidential term from 2017 to 2021, it was also a period of strained bilateral relations due to disputes over Washington's ties to Kurdish fighters in Syria and the ties of 'Ankara with Moscow.

An official from Erdogan's AK Party said Reuters that Ankara expects the Trump administration to be more flexible and understanding of its security needs, especially against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) banned in Syria and Iraq.

Trump's tense first term

Following Trump's election victory, the Turkish lira hit its highest level in weeks, while Istanbul stocks have since risen more than 5 percent.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Thursday he expected Trump to lower tariffs on Turkish steel and textile exports, even though Trump has promised to impose tariffs of 10% on all imported products.

The consequences are still being felt from clashes between Turkey and the United States during Trump's first term, when Washington was angered by Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile defense system and the imprisonment of citizens Americans, including a pastor.

Turkey's economy has borne the brunt of strains, including higher tariffs on metal imports imposed by Trump in 2018, contributing to the first in a series of sterling currency crises that triggered years of galloping inflation.

Tensions rose in 2019 when Turkey launched an incursion against a Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara calls a terrorist group but is a U.S. ally against Islamic State.

At the time, Trump threatened to “totally destroy and wipe out” Turkey's economy over the operation. He sent Erdogan a letter saying: “You do not want to be responsible for the massacre of thousands of people, and I do not want to be responsible for the destruction of the Turkish economy – and I will.” »

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and director of the Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy (EDAM), said Ankara would likely be satisfied with a Trump victory in the short term, which would make it easier to open dialogue after the years of impasse around Biden.

But broader foreign policy differences over issues such as Israel's war on Gaza and Syria could still become thorny in the long term, he added.

“Ankara will attempt to create an agenda to reset Turkish-US relations. This could easily turn into a more transactional relationship that Trump could buy into,” he said. “What the United States will expect from Turkey in such a relationship needs to be clarified.”

(Reuters)