No power in the world can restore Art 370: PMModi – Kashmir Observer





Prime Minister Narendra Modi – KO file photo by Abid Bhat Dhule- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused India's Congress-led bloc of wanting to withdraw the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power in the world can restore Article 370 there. He also accused the Congress of pitting one caste against another and urged people to remain united. "If it's one, it's for sure", he said. Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, Modi said the INDIA group is displaying blank books masquerading as the Constitution to provoke Dalits and Adivasis. The prime minister said the Congress and its allies should not encourage the Pakistani agenda and speak the language of separatists. The program will not succeed until it has the blessing of the people, Modi said. Only Ambedkars constitution will be respected in J&K. You must have seen on television how a resolution was moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on bringing back Article 370 and when the BJP MLAs protested, they were thrown out. The country and Maharashtra should understand this, Modi said. The star BJP campaigner also accused the Congress of playing a dangerous game of dividing castes and communities. If STs (Scheduled Tribes), SCs (Scheduled Castes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) remain united, Congress politics will be over, he said. The Congress wants to pit one caste against another and weaken the unity of SC, ST and OBC. Since the days of Nehrus, the Congress and his family have opposed reservation and now their fourth generation yuvraj (prince) works for caste divisions. You must understand that if it is one, then it sure is (we will be safe if we are united), he said. Earlier, Modi claimed, the Congress had played politics rather than religion, which led to the partition of India, and now the party is indulging in caste politics. There can be no bigger conspiracy against the country than this, he said at the rally in northern Maharashtra district. Modi joked that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), is a vehicle which has neither wheels nor brakes and where there is a struggle for sit in the driver's seat. Recalling his affinity with Dhule and Maharashtra, Modi said that whenever he asked anything from the people of the state, they were gracious. I sought your blessing in 2014 to end the 15 years of mismanagement by the previous government. You graciously ensured that the BJP achieved unprecedented success. Today I am starting my campaign in Maharashtra from Dhule. Every Mahayuti candidate seeks your blessing, he said. I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has accelerated over the last two and a half years will not be able to stop, the Prime Minister said.

