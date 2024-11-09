Erdoan hails model partnership with US after Trump victory

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan expressed his belief that ties between Trkiye and the United States will improve under the model partnership after the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Hungary, where he attended the European Political Community meeting, Erdoan spoke about his phone conversation with Trump just after the US election.

We had a frank conversation with Mr. Trump. [During the conversation] they were having family dinner and Elon Musk and his son were also there. We talked about the electoral process and Turkish-American relations, Erdoan said.

He [Trump] I had nice words about Trkiye. I invited him to our country. “I hope that he will come and that we can thus strengthen our cooperation differently from the past period,” the president said, referring to Trump's first presidency between 2017 and 2021.

Reminding that Trkiye and the United States are still at odds over the previous deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems, which resulted in the exclusion of Trkiye from the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program, Erdoan stated: Our expectations of the United States as a NATO ally are well known. We face many challenges, including the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Palestinian question. It is possible to resolve these problems through Turkish-American cooperation.

Erdoan also expressed optimism that these wars would end under Trump's presidency. We worked with mr. Trump during his first term. The Turkish-American partnership model is indisputable, even if we sometimes encounter differences.

We hope Trump will stop Israel

Among the issues that Trkiye will discuss with the United States in the new era will be the latter's withdrawal from Syria, Erdoan also said.

How will they end their support for the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization? I believe we will find common ground through our telephone conversations and meetings. [with Trump]. During his first term, we never had any communication problems with Mr. Trump, Erdoan said, stressing that this will continue in the coming period as well.

On the Palestinian issue, Erdoan recalled that Trump had promised to end the conflict in the Middle East. We want him to keep his promise and say Stop Israel. I hope that lasting peace and comfort will be established in the region during Trump's second term, he suggested.

Erdoan said he would suggest to Trump that reducing arms supplies to Israel from the United States would be a good start to ending Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon. Trump's presidency will have a considerable impact on the political and military balances in the Middle East, the president said, calling on all countries to take responsible measures to avoid extending the conflict to the external region.

Hope to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

President Erdoan expressed hope that the Trump leadership will also prioritize ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Efforts by major Western countries under the leadership of the United States will accelerate the solution process, Erdoan said. We can easily solve this problem if the Trump administration is supportive of a solution. More bombs, more weapons, more chaos will not end this war. Increased dialogue will pave the way to an agreement.

Reminding that Trkiye has already succeeded in bringing these two countries to the same table and can do it again, Erdoan said: We hope that new beginnings will be made in the new era and that they will embrace a world where all wars and all conflicts will end.