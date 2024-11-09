Democrats and Republicans agree on one thing: all lessons learned from Trump 2.0 will be immediately forgotten | Marina Hyde





My husband knows a lot more about American politics than I do, so imagine how much he appreciated that I spent the better part of the last two years telling him that Trump was going to win, simply because I felt it in my vibes. However, earlier this year he started to agree with me, which I have to admit meant a lot because it was based on real information and he had the first idea of ​​what he spoke. As I scroll through my text messages, I read things like: Sorry, Harris is selling joy???? Please tell me about the election that was won happily anywhere in history because I would love to hear about it. (Side note: I can see by looking at the data that I really leaned too hard on the sassy question mark this year.)

Regardless, there are many more in this vein. I don't believe all these polls, I just think it's a huge deal? Yet when I was asked on the afternoon of Election Day who I thought would win, I immediately responded: Kamala Harris? Later that night, on the phone, my husband mildly wondered why I had abandoned the conviction of months of long kitchen rants and annoyingly punctuated text messages. I don't know, I replied. I guess I just forgot?

Forgetting is a very seductive thing. But irrational behavior very often is. I can only say that I wanted the opposite of what I had forgotten to be true.

Right now, the Democratic Party should look back on the past few months and ask how so much has escaped its notice. Imagine their trip down memory lane. We should absolutely run a coastal elite woman against Trump and call his supporters weird. I forget what it's like for us. We should definitely get into the culture war. I forget what it's like for us. We should definitely present the choice as being between darkness/fear/hate and moral superiority. I forget what it's like for us. We certainly should not present the choice as between his economic plan and our clear, better plan. I forget what it's like for us.

Anyway, you get the general idea. And be honest, I'm sure they wanted all of this to be true. Meanwhile, I notice that several screaming liberals are already portraying the election result as having immediately triggered a mental health pandemic. (I forget how it goes for them.) And they also make fun of some people who vote against their economic interests, instead of considering that valuing some things more than money is not really sad and stupid, even if you think these particular things are the priority. bad things. Personally, I vote against my economic interests almost every time, but apparently in an approved manner.

So yes: many omissions are taken up at the time of defeat. And yet, not to have all the memento mori, but there can be a lot of forgetting also at the moment of triumph. Maybe more.

Right now, Trump Republicans are jostling for a role in the new administration, forgetting that, as my new friend Anthony Scaramucci says, they all end up in the wood chipper. Anthony has been in the wood chipper himself, but he would like me to say that he looks amazing on it. Right now, many of Trump's top Republican aides are forgetting how the trip played out so many times before. They may benefit from a nice stopover at the White House, but their final destination? Wood chipper, baby.

Of course, there are some terribly pure people and experts who tell you that they never forget the important things about anyone and always keep them in impeccable perspective. In this case, they have more in common than they think with Trump, who also never admits his mistakes or forgets.

As for the more common Forgetters, high-profile advocates argue that the adults are around Trump and they are the ones who will keep things on track. This seems very forgetful to them, given that the exact same thing was said last time. Alas, the wood chipper, which they forgot existed, requires a constant supply of adults.

More importantly, in my opinion, senior Republican officials and Trump supporters are forgetting the events of January 6. They forget what led them, what they embodied, and how they flowed deliberately and directly from Trump himself. And they forget that these were objectively terribly bad events, or at least as objectively bad as any event can be in a culture in which the idea of ​​shared reality has been lost. On January 6, 2021, these senior officials went out of their way to publicly disavow Trump. Forgetting this, they spent much of this year re-admitting it. This is where optimism turns to illusion and we are reminded that betting against Trump's unique essential nature is so forgetful as to almost amount to a form of insanity. Their self-interest is powerful, but it is nowhere near as powerful as his.

On this basis, let me make one additional prediction, which is that Trump's dysfunctional relationship with power will once again lead to objectively terribly bad events, probably much sooner than last time. And at that point, many senior officials will wonder how they could have forgotten that they were ever here. The greatest should therefore feel disturbingly exposed to risk, even now, at the moment of victory. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, I'd say they know how it goes, but they seem to have made the fatal mistake of forgetting.

Marina Hyde is a columnist at the Guardian

