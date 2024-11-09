Jharkhand Assembly Elections: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The tour, lasting around five hours, will cover four Assembly constituencies: Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke and Khijri. Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth said, “Prime Minister Modi's roadshow will begin at Ratur Road in Ranchi on Sunday around 4 p.m. and end at a new area covering four constituencies of the Assembly. Several senior BJP leaders will also take part in the roadshow. “We have planned various programs to welcome Prime Minister Modi. Several cultural programs will be organized along the route during the roadshow. More than 2 lakh people are expected to participate in this event,” he said. Prime Minister Modi is likely to hold another roadshow in Godda, Jharkhand on November 13. Here are the details of the caste combinations of the constituencies that the BJP is going to focus on with the help of PM Modi's roadshow. CONSTITUTION OF RANCHI ASSEMBLY Ranchi is a general category Assembly seat and is one of the six Assembly seats that fall under the Ranchi parliamentary constituency. As per the 2011 census, there are around 4 per cent Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, 14 per cent Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters and 24 per cent Muslim voters in the constituency. Selection of candidates for this constituency has been the biggest challenge for the BJP. There were more than a dozen candidates, but the party chose six-time MP CP Singh as its candidate from Ranchi. CONSTITUTION OF THE HATIA ASSEMBLY Hatia is also a general category constituency, which has 4 per cent SC voters, 28 per cent ST voters and 15 per cent Muslim voters. The BJP has fielded Naveen Jaiswal from the constituency, who had won from Hatia in 2019 with a huge margin of 1,15,431 votes. CONSTITUTION OF THE KANKE ASSEMBLY Kanke is an SC constituency and has a population of 7 per cent SC voters, 30 per cent ST voters and 18 per cent Muslim voters. In 2019, Sammari Lal of the BJP won the constituency. However, this time the BJP has fielded Jitu Charan Ram. Two BJP leaders had filed nominations as independents, but BJP state election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma met the leaders and ensured that they withdrew their nominations. CONSTITUTION OF THE KHIJRI ASSEMBLY Khijri falls into the category of ST constituencies, with a population of around 6 per cent SC voters, 42 per cent ST voters and 10 per cent Muslim voters. The BJP has fielded Ram Kumar Pahan in this seat, who had lost to Congress' Rajesh Kachhap in 2019. Party sources said Pahan was considered again because he lost by a few votes in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. Published by: Ashutosh Acharya Published on: November 9, 2024 Set

