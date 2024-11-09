Divided Arizona grapples with Trump's sweeping border plan





Donald Trump offered a sweeping immigration narrative that he promised to launch on the first day of his presidency, including mass expulsions and a major crackdown on illegal border crossings. Arizona could find itself on the front lines of these measures, and the sharply divided state is wondering what that could mean.

At the Villalobos family home in Phoenix, members of three generations discussed Donald Trump's decisive election victory with their friends.

Over Latin jazz and a dinner of empanadas, beans and rice, the group – made up mostly of women – was on the verge of tears.

I really had hope for humanity and I feel like we were disappointed, said Monica Villalobos, 45. It changes the way we view ourselves in the Latino community.

His family made America their home after immigrating from Jalisco, Mexico. They fear that the families of their friends and relatives will be torn apart by the evictions.

Trump has promised the largest mass expulsions of migrants in U.S. history and pledged to seal the border and end the migrant invasion. salary increase.

His message resonates with many voters here, who consistently put immigration and border security as a top concern. Many have seen the impacts of illegal migration first-hand, but voters are divided on how to deal with it.

Arizona was, for a time, a Republican stronghold. Trump was the first to lose here in more than 20 years when Joe Biden emerged victorious in 2020. The 2024 result is still too close to call — a testament to residents' division.

Voters, however, overwhelmingly approved a Republican-backed measure Tuesday that gives state sheriffs, police and law enforcement the power to enforce federal immigration laws and arrest those who cross illegally. the border. The plan has faced opposition from Democratic and Latin American groups, who say it could lead to racial profiling.

There are approximately 12 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, and many of them have lived and worked here for decades. Discussing Trump's mass deportation proposals, Ms. Villalobos' niece, Alexandra de Leon, a 19-year-old university student, said they were “terrifying.”

They're your neighbors, they're the people you see at the grocery store, they're your teachers, they're your friends' parents, she said. Knowing that these people are in danger and that their families could be torn apart at any moment is heartbreaking.

One of the biggest storylines of election night was the extent to which Trump has amassed enormous support from Latino voters across the country. He saw a mammoth 14 percentage point increase from the 2020 election, according to exit polls.

One such supporter is Jorge Gonzalez, Sr, who moved his family from Mexico to Arizona 20 years ago in hopes of building a more prosperous future. Now the proud owner of an auto body shop in Phoenix, he believes Trump's policies will help him as a business owner.

As a person I don't like him, but as a politician I like the way he ran the economy. Many Latinos probably think he ran the country better, he said.

He allowed large numbers of undocumented workers to come here and get work visas. I haven't seen any family separation, he added. I saw that he integrated and allowed undocumented immigrants to live and work here in a regulated manner. »

Across the yard, Jorge's son, Jorge Jr., was under a car, examining brake pads and checking an engine.

In exchanging keys, he said Trump has the right tools to succeed as president.

I don't like his attitude. His mouth often gets the better of him, but when you're in a position of power or leadership, you have to be able to be a little tough, he said.

Asked about the mass, militarized deportations that Trump campaigned on in his home state, Jorge Jr just laughed.

It's impossible! he said, pointing to the millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States. You're going to need a lot of resources, planes, food, detention centers, police, more ICE agents, so I don't think it's feasible.

If the Trump administration were to carry out mass deportations, it would likely face many challenges. Experts worry that federal immigration authorities don't have adequate staff to track down migrants, nor the capacity to hold them until a court date.

You learn to develop a thick skin, especially coming from where we come from, said Jorge Jr. We don't pay attention to a lot of things people say, because we know they're just words and There is a long gap between what we say and what we actually do.

Others are eager to see Trump's proposals come to fruition.

Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County – a conservative area just southeast of Phoenix – said Trump's White House victory would deter migrants.

Once you start holding people accountable and securing the border, you'll start to see a lot of these people going home on their own. And then we can start going after the criminals, the people who are causing problems in communities.

But how Trump's policies will actually work on the ground is anyone's guess.

I don't think anyone has the resources right now, Sheriff Lamb said. But the people he chooses will really have to understand what that looks like.

Migrants have changed this small town. Locals can't agree if it's good or bad

