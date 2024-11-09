Imran Khan Spotted Holding Hands With His Girlfriend Lekha Washington After A Movie Date | Watch





Imran Khan and Lekha Washington were photographed in the city after stepping out after a date at the cinema. The couple held hands while posing for the cameras.

Imran Khan has been making waves since his return to social media. The actor will soon also make his comeback on the screens. Amidst all this, he was recently spotted with his girlfriend Lekha Washington as they stepped out after a movie date. The video started making the rounds on social media.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington were seen leaving a theater after a date at the cinema. The couple held hands as they walked down the ramp to their car. Imran was seen wearing jeans which he paired with a black t-shirt and a leather jacket. On the other hand, Lekha wore a black tank top which she paired with a gray and white wrap skirt. The couple held hands while smiling graciously for the cameras.

In an earlier interview, Imran had opened up about his divorce from Avantika Malik. They split in 2019 after being together for eight years. Speaking to India Today, he said, “I was dealing with all this baggage and my internal struggles, I found that my marriage and my relationship didn't help any of that. In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you both make each other better, healthier, stronger, and support each other to be the healthier, better, stronger version. We were not at that place. »

Imran and Lekha grew closer during the COVID-19 lockdown. This was after he separated from Avantika and Lekha separated from her partner. The couple is currently in a residential relationship. On the work side, he should start working on a project with the Danish Aslam. This would be their second collaboration after Break Ke Baad. The actor was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti before moving away from acting.

