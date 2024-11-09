Won't let Maharashtra become Congress' ATM: PM Modi at Akola rally – India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress party, saying wherever it forms a government, the state becomes an ATM for party leaders. Speaking at a rally in Akola for the Maharashtra state assembly elections, Modi said, “We will not let Maharashtra become the Congress MTA. Modi's Ambedkar pitch Modi also challenged the Congress leaders to prove whether they had ever visited places linked to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which he called the 'panchteerth' (five sacred places). These include Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, his place of study in London, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, his memorial in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai. The Prime Minister also praised the people of Haryana for preventing the divisive tactics of the Congress by remaining united, following the mantra 'Ek hai toh safe hai' (we are safe if we are united). Prime Minister accuses MVA of being involved in massive scams Prime Minister Modi went on to say that the Congress's aim was to weaken the country and create division between castes. He accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra of being involved in massive corruption and scams. He highlighted his government's achievements, saying that during his tenure as prime minister, four million permanent housing units were provided to the poor. Modi reminds Maharashtra of SC's Ayodhya decision PM Modi also reminded the crowd of the SC decision of November 9, 2019, which paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He praised the unity of the country in the wake of the verdict, noting that people of all religions showed great sensitivity and respect. He expressed gratitude for Maharashtra's continued support to the BJP, saying the state's faith in the party was based on its patriotism, political wisdom and vision. Modi said the people of Maharashtra have always supported the BJP because of their love for the nation and understanding of the needs of the country.

