Boris Johnson delivers savage blow to Emily Maitlis after on-air clash | Television and radio | Showbiz and television

Former Conservative leader Boris Johnson boldly claimed presenter Emily Maitlis was “pretty excited” during Channel 4's coverage of the US election, just moments before her abrupt exit from the panel. Ex-PM maintains his departure from Washington was due to flight arrangements, contradicting co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy's suggestion that he was 'fired' for repeatedly promoting his new memoir on air. “I had the great privilege of spending American election night with Emily Maitlis as she began to gradually descend into madness,” Johnson wrote in his Daily Mail column. He regretted having to leave the Channel 4 studio early, lamenting: “Unfortunately, I had to leave the Channel 4 studio early to catch a plane back to London from Washington.” The politician continued, noting that he hadn't seen Maitlis' full reaction as states went Republican red, but he could tell she was starting to get agitated, reports the mirror.

The unforgettable exchange happened live when Maitlis asked Boris if he was looking to emulate Trump's political resurgence, which led him to publish his book 'Unleashed'. Maitlis asked him: “We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us if you want political feedback… You can't answer just one question.” Johnson responded confidently about the importance he placed on promoting his book, momentarily putting politics aside: “By the way, Emily, I've been answering all your questions all night. Currently, I'm fully committed to promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.” After being questioned, Mr Johnson said: “Here's Channel 4 news, fronted by Ian Katz, sitting here pulling the same old stunt you tried in 2004, taking an extremely biased approach to the election American. I am not running for office here. “.

On the show, Stormy Daniels, at the center of the Trump hush money controversy, cornered Mr Johnson, asking if he would be confident leaving his daughter with Donald Trump given their camaraderie. “I don’t see why not… yes,” was Mr. Johnson’s immediate response, describing his interactions with Trump as “courteous” and “polite.” Reflecting in his newspaper column, Mr. Johnson reflected: “Having thought about it, I must say that I would certainly be a little concerned about leaving the president-elect alone with some of my brood, but only out of concern for personal safety of Donald Trump. Daily Express has requested comment from a representative for Maitlis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1973730/boris-johnson-emily-maitlis-channel-4-clash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos