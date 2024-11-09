Kemenko PMK organizes focus group on women's empowerment in rural areas





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK) organized a focus group on women's empowerment in rural areas, with the aim of strengthening gender equality policies and strengthening the role of women in inclusive village development across Indonesia. The Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK) organized a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) in Jakarta from November 6 to 8, 2024, aimed at evaluating and improving women's empowerment policies in rural areas . This initiative aims to promote inclusive and sustainable development at the local level, emphasizing the role of women in village progress. The FGD, titled “Enhancing Women's Empowerment in Village Development”, provided a platform for participants to review current empowerment policies and identify ways to promote gender equality, both at national and community level. “The aim of this focus group is to re-evaluate existing policies on women's empowerment and foster the optimization of gender equality, not only at the national level but also at the village level,” he said. said Eni Rukawiani, Acting Deputy Secretary for Regional Development Equity and Disaster Management at Kemenko PMK. Kemenko PMK considers the empowerment of women in villages as an essential element in achieving sustainable national development. This aligns with the fourth pillar of the Prabowo-Gibran administration’s Astacita vision, which prioritizes gender equality as a core national goal. Strengthening the role of women in rural development is considered essential to foster communities that are resilient, inclusive and responsive to the diverse needs of all citizens. The focus group used a qualitative approach to gather ideas from a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from central government, local governments and women's groups. Participants discussed empowerment concepts and practical strategies that can serve as a guide to village authorities in formulating participatory and inclusive development plans. This approach emphasizes grassroots involvement, ensuring that women's voices are included in planning and implementation processes. Elan Satriawan, policy team leader of the National Team for Accelerating Poverty Reduction (TNP2K), highlighted the urgency of gender mainstreaming in Indonesia. “Indonesia has established many regulations and ratified international agreements on gender equality, but disparities remain stark,” he said. A telling indicator is the female participation rate, which stands at just 54.4 percent, significantly lower than the 84 percent male participation rate. This statistic highlights the continued need for policy interventions that can close these gender gaps, particularly in rural areas where women often face additional social and economic barriers. In addition to representatives of Kemenko PMK, the forum included participants from various governmental and non-governmental institutions, such as the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection, the Agency National Development Planning Commission (Bappenas) and the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan). This cross-sector collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerate the creation of more inclusive and gender-responsive villages. Discussions also focused on implementing and scaling up successful empowerment practices in the regions. Participants highlighted the importance of strengthening local leadership and governance capacities to create an enabling environment for women's economic participation, education and health. By ensuring that women actively participate in decision-making, rural communities can benefit from a more balanced and representative development process. TIME INFO Click here

