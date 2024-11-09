Politics
UN concerned about Turkey's treatment of individuals linked to Glen movement
The United Nations Human Rights Committee raised significant concerns on Turkey's treatment of individuals allegedly affiliated with the Glen faith movement, citing allegations of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and ill-treatment in detention.
The committee's report follows its periodic review of Turkey's accession to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a key international human rights treaty.
The commission said Turkish authorities allegedly used extraterritorial kidnappings and forcible transfers to bring suspects back to Turkish jurisdiction without legal process, a practice it said goes against international standards. These transfers, along with the alleged misuse of Interpol Red Notices, reflect what the commission described as a politically motivated effort to silence critics and political opponents abroad.
The Glen movement, inspired by the late Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, is accused by the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of orchestrating a failed coup on July 15, 2016 and is labeled a terrorist organization, although the movement denies any involvement in the coup. attempt or any terrorist activity.
A 2012 report from the Stockholm Freedom Center, Transnational Repression in Turkey: Abduction, Rendition and Forced Return of Erdoan Critics, detailed these efforts.
“The committee is deeply troubled by these allegations,” the report said. In addition, more than 100 individuals suspected of having links to the Glen movement, as well as political activists and journalists critical of the government, were targeted for forced repatriation without judicial oversight.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the Glen movement since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoan, his family and members of his inner circle.
Calling the corruption investigations a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified the repression of the movement after the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which he accused of being the organizer. Glen and the movement categorically deny any involvement in the attempted coup or any terrorist activity.
In addition to forced disappearances, the committee expressed concern over reports of inhumane treatment in Turkish detention centers. He noted credible allegations that women suspected of being affiliated with the Glen movement had suffered physical and sexual violence, compounded by restricted access to medical care. The committee urged Turkey to implement reforms to prevent such abuses, stressing that detainees must be protected from all forms of mistreatment and provided with adequate legal and medical support.
The UN body also criticized Turkey's anti-terrorism legislation, calling it too broad and open to abuse. The legal framework, which allows the arrest of individuals on vague terrorism charges, has been used to arrest thousands of people affiliated with the Glen movement since 2016. The committee called for urgent amendments to clarify and restrict the definitions of terrorism-related offenses to ensure that they are not misused to target civil society actors.
In its recommendations, the committee urged Turkey to end extraterritorial kidnappings, safeguard the rights of detainees and establish an independent judicial process.
After the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of fighting the coup. More than 130,000 civil servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as more than 24,000 members of the armed forces, have been summarily dismissed from their posts for alleged membership or relations with terrorist organizations by emergency decree laws, submitted neither to judicial nor parliamentary sanctions. careful examination.
In addition to the thousands of people imprisoned, many other supporters of the Glen movement had to flee Turkey to escape government repression.
Since the attempted coup, a total of 705,172 people have been investigated for terrorism or coup-related charges due to their alleged ties to the movement. There are currently 13,251 people in prison who are on remand or convicted of terrorism in Glen-related trials.
|
Sources
2/ https://stockholmcf.org/un-raises-concerns-over-turkeys-treatment-of-individuals-linked-to-gulen-movement/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Maryland Football debuts exclusive special edition uniforms for No. 1 Oregon Road Clash
- Jokowi's lifetime pension money IDR 30 million/month
- Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes new chapter of relations with Indonesia
- Northeast Ohio high school football scores OHSAA regional quarterfinals, 2024
- Kamala Harris said 'the light of America will always burn bright'. #KamalaHarris #BBCNews
- Indian PM Modi congratulates Trump on historic election victory » Capital News
- UN concerned about Turkey's treatment of individuals linked to Glen movement
- Detroit will become the largest city in the United States to accept cryptocurrencies as taxes
- Who welcomes a Trump presidency in Europe?
- Cutting through the long coronavirus fog — Harvard Gazette
- Kemenko PMK organizes focus group on women's empowerment in rural areas