The United Nations Human Rights Committee raised significant concerns on Turkey's treatment of individuals allegedly affiliated with the Glen faith movement, citing allegations of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and ill-treatment in detention.

The committee's report follows its periodic review of Turkey's accession to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a key international human rights treaty.

The commission said Turkish authorities allegedly used extraterritorial kidnappings and forcible transfers to bring suspects back to Turkish jurisdiction without legal process, a practice it said goes against international standards. These transfers, along with the alleged misuse of Interpol Red Notices, reflect what the commission described as a politically motivated effort to silence critics and political opponents abroad.

The Glen movement, inspired by the late Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, is accused by the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of orchestrating a failed coup on July 15, 2016 and is labeled a terrorist organization, although the movement denies any involvement in the coup. attempt or any terrorist activity.

A 2012 report from the Stockholm Freedom Center, Transnational Repression in Turkey: Abduction, Rendition and Forced Return of Erdoan Critics, detailed these efforts.

“The committee is deeply troubled by these allegations,” the report said. In addition, more than 100 individuals suspected of having links to the Glen movement, as well as political activists and journalists critical of the government, were targeted for forced repatriation without judicial oversight.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the Glen movement since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoan, his family and members of his inner circle.

Calling the corruption investigations a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified the repression of the movement after the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which he accused of being the organizer. Glen and the movement categorically deny any involvement in the attempted coup or any terrorist activity.

In addition to forced disappearances, the committee expressed concern over reports of inhumane treatment in Turkish detention centers. He noted credible allegations that women suspected of being affiliated with the Glen movement had suffered physical and sexual violence, compounded by restricted access to medical care. The committee urged Turkey to implement reforms to prevent such abuses, stressing that detainees must be protected from all forms of mistreatment and provided with adequate legal and medical support.

The UN body also criticized Turkey's anti-terrorism legislation, calling it too broad and open to abuse. The legal framework, which allows the arrest of individuals on vague terrorism charges, has been used to arrest thousands of people affiliated with the Glen movement since 2016. The committee called for urgent amendments to clarify and restrict the definitions of terrorism-related offenses to ensure that they are not misused to target civil society actors.

In its recommendations, the committee urged Turkey to end extraterritorial kidnappings, safeguard the rights of detainees and establish an independent judicial process.

After the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of fighting the coup. More than 130,000 civil servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as more than 24,000 members of the armed forces, have been summarily dismissed from their posts for alleged membership or relations with terrorist organizations by emergency decree laws, submitted neither to judicial nor parliamentary sanctions. careful examination.

In addition to the thousands of people imprisoned, many other supporters of the Glen movement had to flee Turkey to escape government repression.

Since the attempted coup, a total of 705,172 people have been investigated for terrorism or coup-related charges due to their alleged ties to the movement. There are currently 13,251 people in prison who are on remand or convicted of terrorism in Glen-related trials.