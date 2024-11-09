Politics
Will India-US relations reach new heights?
This partnership is expected to address common concerns and interests, thereby strengthening bilateral relations and elevating them to the global stage.
The strategic partnership between India and the United States is poised to reach new heights, reflecting the need for both countries to work together in the current geopolitical landscape to advance their respective national interests.
Enduring partnership between India and the United States
Since the dawn of the 21st century, India and the United States have witnessed a significant strengthening of their friendship, characterized by widespread domestic support and goodwill aimed at fostering bilateral relations for mutual benefit. This spirit of cooperation has been reinforced by the two countries' bipartisan support for strengthened political and economic ties.
As a result, governments have capitalized on this momentum by entering into various strategic and high-tech cooperation agreements intended to consolidate their relations.
This evolving relationship is increasingly recognized as a defining partnership of the 21st century, demonstrating both nations' commitment to collaborating on global challenges and promoting stability in international affairs.
Throughout the early years of this century, bilateral relations between India and the United States continued to progress, regardless of which political party was in power, whether it was the Democratic administration of Bill Clinton, from the Republican leadership of George Bush, from the Democratic presidency of Barack Obama. Obama, or the Republican mandate of Donald Trump.
This enduring partnership has been characterized by strong bipartisan support in both countries, elevating their ties to a level often viewed with envy by India's rivals.
Relations have reached new heights with significant developments such as strengthening Indo-US defense and strategic cooperation in the early 2000s, the signing of a civil nuclear deal during the first decade and the subsequent expansion of collaboration in various economic and technological sectors.
Modi-Trump link
The strategic community expects a more dynamic strategic partnership during Donald Trump's second presidential term, fueled by the strong personal relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the middle of his third term at the head of the party. the largest democracy in the world.
The personal commitment demonstrated by both leaders in strengthening bilateral relations through significant public events, such as the Howdy Modi rally in Houston and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad in early 2020, remains vivid in the memory of political analysts of the two countries.
After the presidential inauguration, Donald Trump is expected to visit India again in the first half of next year to participate in the four-country QUAD summit.
Prime Minister Modi is likely to use this opportunity to rekindle the friendship that flourished during Trump's first term, with both leaders expected to revive the spirit of their previous engagements.
The strategic community remembers the Howdy Modi rally in Houston in 2019, during which President Trump honored Prime Minister Modi by attending the event, a rare gesture by a US president towards a visiting foreign leader .
In a reciprocal gesture, Prime Minister Modi hosted the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, thereby strengthening their ties. In a congratulatory phone call, Prime Minister Modi highlighted these important moments in the history of India-US relations, emphasizing the importance of their personal ties in shaping the future of bilateral relations.
As the two leaders prepare to re-engage, the potential for a revitalized partnership appears promising, with shared experiences from their past interactions serving as a basis for future collaboration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to the US President-elect on the occasion of X was graciously responded by Trump in a subsequent telephonic conversation between the two leaders. In this exchange, Trump expressed his respect for Modi and India, stating that he considered Modi and India to be true friends.
Eager to leverage Modi-Trump friendship to strengthen India-US ties
India aspires to build on the achievements of the Trump administration and maintain friendly and collaborative relations that will strengthen the strategic partnership in the coming Trump 2.0 era.
Alignment of strategic interests across a range of issues, including China and the Indo-Pacific region, as well as efforts to position India as a viable alternative for high-tech industrial products and critical minerals through collaborative partnerships in critical and emerging technologies, are expected to elevate economic and strategic relations between India and the United States to unprecedented levels.
This collaboration has already allowed the United States to become one of India's largest trading partners, although it currently ranks second after China, having previously held the first place.
US support in critical technologies is poised to significantly enhance India's technological and economic capabilities. Notably, the United States has recognized India as a key participant in the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), further strengthening this relationship.
Additionally, the India-US Business Dialogue launched a Handshake for Innovation, aimed at fostering ties between the two countries' startup ecosystems, thereby strengthening the India-US initiative on critical and emerging technologies (ICET).
Conclusion
In light of these important agreements, India remains relatively unconcerned by the stricter immigration policies of President Trump, who has explicitly stated that legal immigration will not be hindered.
The United States recognizes the importance of India's highly skilled workforce in the technology sector, which plays a crucial role in supporting the U.S. economy. This mutual understanding underlines the fact that leveraging India's technological expertise is beneficial to both countries, creating a scenario in which both can thrive.
India and the United States have already entered into a series of cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening their partnership in various areas, including defence, strategic initiatives, critical minerals, semiconductors, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, space exploration and healthcare.
These agreements serve to solidify relations between the two countries, promoting collaboration and strengthening ties on several levels. The commitment to working together in these vital areas reflects a shared vision for a prosperous future, significantly benefiting both nations.
The two countries have established a solid institutional framework to facilitate discussions on issues of common interest, thus enabling high-level understandings. India presents itself as a unique partner for the United States, engaging in an annual 2+2 dialogue involving both foreign and defense ministers.
Additionally, countries have formalized important agreements, including the Security of Supply Agreement (SOSA) and the Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement (RDP), which aim to optimize material procurement processes. of defense, to improve market access for Indian manufacturers and to encourage greater collaboration between public actors. and the private sectors.
Under the leadership of Donald Trump, India can expect a deepening of cooperative relations in defense and security areas, as well as a more nuanced understanding of each country's security concerns.
***The writer is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst; the opinions expressed here are his own

