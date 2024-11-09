Internet users are rude, Jokowi's congratulations to Trump allegedly used AI









A netizen with the account name @Scyrptoeth even dissected Jokowi's English uploads that allegedly used AI. He used 4 pages of AI detection to find out how much AI suspected Jokowi's statement. As a result, the three pages used revealed that Jokowi's upload received a score of 100 percent, meaning it used AI. Meanwhile, one used page detected AI usage with a percentage of 50 percent.





“Here are the results of reviewing Jokowi's tweets. Zerogpt = 100%, app.gptzero = 100% grammar = 50%, isgen = 100. Average AI score = 88%,” the account @Scyrptoeth wrote, as quoted by the editor, Saturday November 9, 2024. The account was then tested using ChatGPT and re-uploaded to the same four AI detectors used when checking Jokowi's uploads. As a result, all four AI detectors produced a score of 100 percent. It didn't stop there, to reinforce its doubts, the account further posted an article from the leader of the Canadian Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, containing congratulations to Donald Trump. When tested with the same 4 AI detectors as when checking Jokowi's handwriting, the average AI score was only 6 percent. “Provisional conclusion, Jokowi's remarks were identified as the result of AI with a score of 88%. Yes, it doesn't matter. That's it,” the @Scyrptoeth account closed. Suddenly, the account upload was immediately flooded with comments from netizens, including direct comments on Jokowi's X account. Many netizens criticized Jokowi's upload for allegedly using AI. “Sorry in advance, yesterday, after a decade as president, it was a little difficult to use English. After retiring, why suddenly do you speak English so well?” write an icha account. “Why aren’t the congratulations in Indonesian, sir?” » wrote the tea account. “Please tell me who wrote this, because I don't believe it if it's the person themselves,” the byondtuyee account responded. Here is Jokowi's congratulations on Trump's victory in the US presidential election which were uploaded to Jokowi's X account in English on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Dear President-elect Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump Congratulations on your election to the presidency of the United States. I extend my best wishes for success in leading the nation and promoting progress and stability. The long-standing friendship between Indonesia and the United States is based on shared values ​​and mutual respect. I hope that your leadership will bring new opportunities for cooperation that will benefit both our nations and contribute to global peace and prosperity.

