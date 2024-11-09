Trump never assumed the role of leader of the free world. The world got the message

WASHINGTON– American presidents generally call themselves, at least lip service, as leaders of the free world, at the head of the a powerful democracy and military forces around which allies around the world can rally and on whom they can reasonably count for support in return.

This is not the case under President-elect Donald Trump, a critic of many existing US alliances, including victory for a second term this week, close European partners called for a new era of autonomy not dependent on American goodwill.

We must not delegate our security to America and the French forever President Emmanuel Macron told a European summit THURSDAY.

Based on Trump's first term and campaign statements, the United States will become less predictable, more chaotic, colder toward its allies and warmer with some strong menand much more transactional in selecting friends from around the world than before. Place of the Americas in world affairs and security will fundamentally change, Trump critics and supporters say.

His supporters say he will simply be more selective than previous presidents about America's alliances and battles.

When it comes to the U.S. role on the world stage, we should no longer talk about the country as leader of the free world, said Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser to Trump and previous U.S. presidents.

Maybe the world of scrum, its leadership? Hill suggested in a recent European Council on Foreign Relations Podcast. I mean, what exactly was going to lead here?

Trump, with more or less consistency, has been criticism of NATO And support for Ukraine and Taiwan, two threatened democracies that depend on U.S. military support to counter Russia and China.

Trump has shown little interest in the United States' long-standing role as an anchor of strategic alliances with European and Indo-Pacific democracies. Before the elections, partners and adversaries were already reassess their security arrangements in preparation for Trump's possible return.

European allies in particular have stepped up efforts to build their own and their region's defense, rather than relying on them. the United States as the anchor of NATOthe mutual defense pact that Trump and his running mate JD Vance spoke of scathingly. Hours after Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the defense chiefs of France and Germany scheduled talks to address the impact.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revived a special Cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations to address concerns about another Trump presidency. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, now ambassador to the United States, whose government is investing in a US defense partnership, old deleted tweets this included calling Trump the most destructive president in U.S. history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin seem to be shaping their war strategies in the hope that Trump will give them more freedom.

Victoria Coates, Trump's security adviser during his first term, rejects any portrayal of him as an isolationist.

I think he's extremely wise about using the U.S. military and risking getting involved in conflicts that we can't resolve, she said recently on a security podcast.

As proof of his global commitment, Coates highlighted Trump's support for Israel how it relates wars against Iranian-backed militant groups in Gaza and Lebanon.

She called Iran's nuclear program the biggest concern abroad and suggested that its progress toward being able to produce nuclear weapons meant Trump may need to act more forcefully than during his first term, when he tightened sanctions on Iran in what he called a maximum pressure campaign.

Trump, for a long time declared admirer of Putinhas been most consistent in highlighting support for Ukraine as a possible policy shift.

Philip Breedlove, a former Air Force general and NATO commander-in-chief, said he could see both positive expectations and deep concerns for Ukraine and NATO over the next four years under Trump.

Although Trump's rhetoric on NATO during his first administration was often harsh, it did not lead to real reductions in U.S. troops in Europe or a decrease in support for the alliance, Breedlove said . And 23 NATO countries spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product to defense, up from 10 in 2020, helping to counter a persistent complaint from Trump.

What is more worrying, according to Breedlove, is Trump's promise to immediately end the war in Ukraine.

Although this goal is noble, ending wars in an appropriate manner is one thing. Surrendering to an enemy to end a conflict is another thing. And that's what worries me, Breedlove said.

He and others warned that ending the war, which gives Russia additional territory in Ukraine, would set a bad precedent. European nations fear this will embolden Putin to pursue them.

The same goes for supporters of Taiwan, a democratically ruled island that China has said it will one day annex, by force if necessary. Trump went on to say Taiwan should pay the United States for its defense support to claim that he could charm Chinese President Xi Jinping into not threatening Taiwan.

“One thing that makes me nervous about Trump on the Taiwan Strait is his reliance on unpredictability, his reliance on being a somewhat chaotic actor in a situation that is finely tuned. balanced,” said Paul Nadeau, assistant professor of international affairs. and political science at Temple University's Japan campus.

The world Trump will face has also changed, with the consolidation of Russia, North Korea, Iran and China. a loose and opportunistic alliance to counter the West, and in particular the United States

Where the United States withdrew, Russia, China and sometimes Iran were quick to expand their influence, including in the Middle East.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly promised to withdraw all U.S. forces from Iraq and Syria, sometimes catching Pentagon officials off guard with sudden statements and tweets that left officials scrambling for answers.

Backlash from some Republican lawmakers and counterproposals from U.S. military leaders have slowed those plans, including suggestions that some U.S. troops should remain in Syria to protect oil sites. The United States still has about 900 troops in Syria, which could fall under Trump.

THE the number of American forces in Iraq is already decreasing based on a new agreement between the Biden administration and Baghdad. This plan would close out the US-led coalition's combat mission. the Islamic State group by next year, but it is likely that at least some US troops will be deployed to northern Iraq to support the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Trump's first term, followed by President Joe Biden's foreign policy consumed by failed efforts to achieve a Middle East ceasefire, has already prompted allies to begin building up their own military strength and that of smaller regional alliances.

In the calculations, there will be fewer United States than before on the world stage, Hill said. There cannot be this dangerous dependence on what happens in Washington, DC.

AP journalists Didi Tang and Tara Copp in Washington and Ayaka McGill in Tokyo contributed.