Will Prabowo move closer to Trump, Xi or both?

President Prabowo Subianto traveled to China on Friday August 11 to make his first international visit since his inauguration on October 20.

“From Beijing, I will take a direct flight to Washington, DC, at the invitation of the US president,” Prabowo said while leaving Jakarta.

His visit aims to “foster good relations with all parties,” Prabowo said. He also expressed his ambition to raise Indonesia's international profile and take first steps in foreign policy, including the surprise decision to join the BRICS bloc.

BRICS, which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a group of emerging economies seen as a counterweight to Western powers. In October, the group added Indonesia among its 13 new “partner countries”.

This decision represents a change from the stance taken by Joko Widodo, who, despite significant investments in Beijing's infrastructure, prefers to remain neutral on geopolitical issues.

Prabowo made the visit at a time when the White House is in a transition period ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's administration that begins in January. The White House has not officially announced the visit. However, the government said President Prabowo was scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House early next week.

A diplomatic source who spoke on condition of anonymity told VOA that Prabowo had submitted a request to meet with Trump. However, Trump's team did not respond to VOA's questions about whether the request would be met.

New relations between the United States and Indonesia

A new period in US-Indonesia relations will begin in January next year, when both countries will be led by democratically elected leaders but will still use an authoritarian rhetorical approach. It comes as Washington focuses on its competition with China's authoritarian regime of Xi Jinping.





Like Trump, Prabowo had unexpected vote gains. He managed to record a landslide victory after two failures, 26 years after the overthrow of his late father-in-law, President Suharto. All this happened even though Prabowo admitted that in 1998 Suharto ordered him to kidnap activists opposed to the regime.

Washington was aware of Prabowo's involvement and the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations refused to grant him a visa on human rights grounds. However, the Trump administration lifted the visa ban and then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper invited Prabowo to Washington in 2020.

Analysts say Trump's return to the White House opens opportunities for Jakarta to expand its ties with Washington, provided Prabowo can make progress by making the right connections and offering the right incentives. This takes into account that Trump has always prioritized personal relationships over institutional ones.

Personal relationships

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was an important figure in relations between Jakarta and Washington during the first Trump administration.

Luhut developed a close relationship with Adam Boehler, director of the US International Development Finance Corporation, as well as Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law who was also his college roommate. In 2020, Boehler committed to investing $2 billion in sovereign wealth funds in Indonesia.

The plan failed because the proposed price, including recognition of Israel under the Abraham Accords proposed by the Trump administration, was deemed too high for Jakarta, according to Boehler's interview with Bloomberg in late 2020 .

“The cards are currently being reshuffled and we don't yet know where they will fall,” said Jeremiah Lalisang, assistant professor of international relations at the University of Indonesia. What is clear, Lalisang continued to VOA, is that the “pragmatic” Prabowo will be happy to be welcomed by Trump after previously being treated as a “human rights criminal” by a number of governments United States precedents.

One opportunity for Prabowo to strengthen his relationship with the Trump administration is to leverage billionaire connections in Trump's inner circle. They include Trump's richest supporter, Elon Musk, and Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a tycoon who has collaborated with the Trump family on several real estate projects in the country. The two were present at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Tuesday evening to celebrate Trump's victory in the US election.





Hari Tanoe, often known as HT, did not confirm whether he would facilitate a meeting between Trump and Prabowo next week. However, he said Trump's victory would bring “positive hope for Indonesia.”

“Trump's positive understanding of Indonesia must be maximized for the economic benefits of both countries, especially for Indonesia's economic interests,” he told VOA.

Nickel investment

Under Jokowi's administration, Jakarta courted Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, to invest in two key areas: satellites and electric vehicle batteries. Earlier this year, Musk launched SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, in Bali and the Moluccas.

With the largest nickel reserves in the world, Indonesia is very ambitious to develop its electric vehicle battery industry. Prabowo is expected to continue the efforts made by his predecessors over the years to attract investments from Tesla.

The Biden administration has spent tens of billions of dollars on tax credits to support the electric vehicle industry in the United States, through the Inflation Reduction Act (Inflation Reduction Act/IRA), which is also a major law on climate and energy. To qualify for this credit, 40% of the minerals used in the production of electric vehicle batteries sold in America must be mined or processed domestically or at one of its free trade partners.

The administration is trying to push through a limited free trade agreement that would give it access to IRA tax credit benefits. However, the nickel industry, buoyed by Chinese investment and hampered by environmental concerns, faces obstacles to entering the U.S. market.

“You will probably see a change in these calculations under the Trump administration,” said Andreyka Natalegawa, research associate for the Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Trump has promised to ease environmental restrictions.

“U.S.-Indonesia cooperation in the nickel sector “is a goal that remains open,” said Ann Marie Murphy, a senior fellow at Columbia University’s Weatherhead East Asian Institute. is not reached, I think it will be. disappoint both parties,” she added to VOA.”





However, Trump, who has made high tariffs on China the focus of his campaign, will monitor their impact on the electric vehicle industry. He also promised to eliminate tax credits for American buyers of electric vehicles.

He will also pay attention to the bilateral trade deficit. In 2017, his administration placed Indonesia on the list of countries with large trade surpluses, threatening Jakarta with unspecified consequences if trade was not balanced.

“There are many question marks here that we still have to wait and see to get answers to,” Natalegawa told VOA. [ah/ft]

Yuni Salim contributed to this report.