Prabowo still offers 10 KPK candidates for DPR's Jokowi to choose





Jokowi's choice as KPK leader was initially questioned as it had been postponed before the head of state transition.

Red and White House or Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta, Thursday (7/9/2023). ValidNewsID / Fikhri Fathoni.

JAKARTA- Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections (Menko Kumham Impas) Yusril Ihza Mahendra said President Prabowo Subianto has approved 10 names of candidates for the leadership of the Commission eradication of corruption which will be addressed by the House of Representatives (DPR). The ten names came from a proposal by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, under the previous government. They are Agus Joko Pramono, Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, Djoko Poerwanto, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Ida Budhiati, Johanis Tanak, Michael Rolandi Cesnanta Brata, Poengky Indarti and Setyo Budiyanto. “The House of Representatives is invited to process these names to choose five names to be determined by the president,” Yusril was quoted as saying by Between in Jakarta, Friday (8/11). Yusril stressed that the president would not remove the names from the committee selection results that Jokowi submitted to the House of Representatives during the previous administration. He said the government is aware that based on Article 30 of Law Number 30 of 2022 concerning the Corruption Eradication Commission, it will take approximately six months to carry out the leadership election of the KPK, which will end at the end of December 2024. Meanwhile, the legal review of the Constitutional Court's 2022 decision regarding the extension of the term of office of the KPK leadership stated that the president only had one opportunity to submit the names of candidates for leadership of the KPK KPK in the House of Representatives. Yusril said the DPR leadership recently sent a letter asking whether President Prabowo would withdraw the names proposed by Jokowi, form a new selection committee, and choose new candidates or not. President Prabowo responded to the DPR's letter and said he agreed with the proposed names, as a middle way for Article 30 of the Corruption Eradication Committee Law and the decision of the Constitutional Court are respected. “God willing, this middle path can overcome the possibility of a KPK leadership vacuum that will end at the end of next December,” Yusril said. Previously, KPK Deputy Chairman Nurul Ghufron said that President Prabowo has the authority to maintain or cancel the names of 10 leadership candidates and the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas) for the period 2024- 2029. “Pak Prabowo, currently president, also has the authority to cancel it, this is already a relay to the new president. Therefore, (President Prabowo) also has the authority to continue or not, this is the authority of the president,” Ghufron said in Jakarta. , Tuesday (5/11). Ghufron said that one of the reasons why the KPK leaders and Dewas candidates were selected by the selection committee formed by the President during the same period was to maintain independence so that the KPK leaders and Dewas candidates have no relationship with the president of the previous period. A number of parties also asked President Prabowo to repeat the selection of KPK and Dewas leadership candidates, because they consider the valid committee to be the panel formed by Prabowo as the current president. One of them is the coordinator of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman, who personally submitted to the MP a material examination regarding the validity of the KPK Pansel formed by Jokowi. Boyamin submitted a request for substantial revision of Article 30 paragraph 1 and 2 of Law Number 30 of 2002 concerning the Corruption Eradication Commission against Article 1 paragraph 3, Article 27 paragraph 1, the Article 28D paragraphs 1,2,3 and Article 28I paragraph 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://validnews.id/nasional/prabowo-tetap-ajukan-capim-kpk-ke-dpr-pilihan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos