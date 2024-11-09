Greece, Turkey welcome positive meeting but say more work remains to be done on maritime dispute





Greek and Turkish foreign ministers met in Athens as part of efforts to improve relations and boost trade between the historic enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey met in Athens on Friday as part of a diplomatic initiative aimed at easing tensions between the neighbors and longtime rivals over various issues, including maritime and territorial disputes, energy resources and migration. Speaking after the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said relations between the two countries were improving and their cooperation was becoming “stronger every day.” He acknowledged disagreements between Ankara and Athens over the Aegean Sea and said countries should “identify our problems realistically.” Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said nations still disagreed on how to demarcate their maritime borders after a first attempt to resolve “a difficult and crucial issue”, but that the subject would be raised again during meetings next month. Foreign ministers also discussed the future of the ethnically divided island of Cyprus. Peace negotiations in the decades-long conflict between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities are at an impasse, with the former calling for reunification as a federation and the latter demanding a two-state settlement. After the meeting, Fidan said a federation model was “not viable” and a new approach was needed. The discussion between the two foreign ministers follows a series of high-profile talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan as part of a move to improve relations and avoid crises launched in 2023. The two countries, both NATO members, signed at least a dozen cooperation agreements in December 2023 in the fields of education, energy, technology, tourism and trade, between others. Bilateral trade between Greece and Turkey currently stands at around 5.8 billion, with a target of reaching 10 billion in the next four years. Last year, Erdoan said the neighbors wanted to “convert the Aegean Sea into a sea of ​​peace and cooperation”, referring to their shared border. We want to be an example to the world with the common measures we will take as Türkiye and Greece,” he said. Over the past five decades, long-standing disputes have brought Athens and Ankara to the brink of war three times. Centered on maritime borders and resource exploration rights in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, the latest surge occurred in 2020, when ships from the Greek and Turkish navies followed each other in the Mediterranean. Analysts say improving ties between the two countries is important because it could help Turkey repair strained relations with the EU and some Western allies. A high-level cooperation council between Greece and Turkey is planned for early 2025.

