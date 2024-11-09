Food diversification for national food security

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Rice is the main food for most Indonesians and a key product whose production aims to be increased by the Indonesian government under its food self-sufficiency program.

However, the government also encourages dietary diversification, by encouraging people to vary their food consumption.

This effort aims to expand food options using various local food products.

Dietary diversification can also be a strategy to create broader and more flexible food security so that self-sufficiency in rice can be achieved since the stock is always sufficient.

Food security

Annual rice consumption in Indonesia reaches 30 million tons. To meet the needs, the government imports 3.6 million tonnes in 2024, part of which is included in the government's rice reserves.

The government has prepared strategies to reduce rice imports, such as the food plantation program, which is part of the national strategic projects under the administration of 7th President Joko Widodo.

The government is continuing this policy under the presidency of President Prabowo Subianto with its food self-sufficiency program.

To achieve this objective, the Ministry of Agriculture has defined two strategies to achieve food self-sufficiency: increasing productivity (intensification) and expanding planting areas (extensification).

Despite the efforts, the issue of food diversification must not be neglected if the country seeks to achieve food self-sufficiency.

An agricultural observer from the Indonesian Political Economy Association (AEPI), Khudori, also shared this view, while noting that the development of food estates or rice fields aims to ensure that Indonesia has food or adequate agricultural land to achieve food sector resilience.

Diversification is a mandatory step that Indonesia must take to ensure the country's resilience to food production shocks or food crises.

Dependence on just a few food products, such as rice, will have a major impact, especially if there is a disruption in production caused by climate.

For this purpose, the food area or food self-sufficiency program should also include local food products, such as sago, sorghum and breadfruit, to be developed.

Benefits of diversification

Through food diversification, Indonesia can build resilience to crises and food production challenges.

Diversification can also improve the economy, as food stocks are no longer supplied from abroad. The Ministry of Industry encourages small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to diversify food products by using local raw materials to increase added value.

Local food raw materials that SMEs can process include sorghum as a substitute for rice, ganyong (Canna edulis) for noodles, hotong (Setaria italica) for cereals, porang (Amorphophallus muelleri) for rice and flour shirataki, hanjeli (Coix lacryma-jobi). ) for yogurt and animal feed, taro as an ingredient for making cakes and bread, and cassava for various flours.

These products can be used as flour for industries because they are easier to fortify and process into various types of foods. Until now, Indonesia still depends on wheat as a raw material to make flour.

In addition, diversification is considered to reduce carbon and water footprints. Thus, it is more environmentally friendly.

These local foods are often more accessible, affordable and adapted to local conditions, so they do not require a lot of agricultural inputs such as chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

However, implementing food diversification is not simple, because easy access to goods must be guaranteed. This means that products used in food diversification must be accessible, reach remote areas and be available during difficult times.

What is also important is that alternative products must be affordable and have stable prices to remain accessible to all, especially poor and vulnerable groups.

So far, alternative food products such as porang and sorghum are not yet affordable. Only a few people can afford it. The processing equipment is still limited, so the sales value of processed porang in the market is high.

Khudori stressed the importance of prices in the market being attractive and profitable. The market will push farmers and economic actors upstream to provide goods.

Fiscal policy support is also needed so that local food products, such as flour, can compete in the market.

In addition, intensive research into alternative food products is also deemed necessary.

Government efforts

The government has long encouraged food diversification. The National Food Agency (Bapanas) already has a program for dietary diversification among the population, namely the Diverse, Nutritionally Balanced, and Safe Food House program.

Furthermore, Bapanas encourages sago to become an integral part of national food security, alongside rice. These programs were carried out by Bapanas with education provided from the village to the schools.

The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has also successfully created sorghum flour that can be fully processed into noodles and has the potential to reduce Indonesia's dependence on flour of foreign wheat as raw material for noodles.

Until now, the Ministry of Agriculture continues to develop food diversification, especially for carbohydrate sources. However, most people still consider rice as the only primary food source.

The government is also working to avoid fluctuations in the availability of rice. Thus, in the food self-sufficiency program, emphasis is placed on rice.

“We don't want fluctuations, so whether we like it or not, we have to solve the rice problem first, and then we will solve the corn, soybean and other problems. Food diversification remains important,” he said. said Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono. .

What must be emphasized is that dietary diversification does not mean massively replacing rice, but rather diversifying the choices with cassava, sago, sorghum, porang and others no less nutritious.

Essentially, dietary diversification can reduce people's dependence on rice.

Educating people about food diversity is also important. This can be achieved to a lesser extent, for example at home, by serving local foods or by getting used to consuming other sources of carbohydrates besides rice.

Intense campaigns should also be carried out to enable local foods to play a role in maintaining national food security.

