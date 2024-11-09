Boris Johnson says Emily Maitlis descended into madness during US election





Boris Johnson said presenter Emily Maitlis was rather excited during her coverage of the US election on Channel 4, before unexpectedly leaving the panel. The former prime minister claimed he was replaced on the panel because he had to take a flight from Washington to London, after co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy told viewers he was fired for having broadcast his new memoir throughout the show. "I had the great privilege of spending US election night with Emily Maitlis as she began to gradually descend into madness," Mr Johnson said in his Daily Mail column. Unfortunately, I had to leave the Channel 4 studio early to catch a plane back from Washington to London. So I missed the moment when these swing states started turning Republican red, and Emily apparently started swearing in frustration. But I could already see that she was pretty excited. During the show, the two men clashed when Maitlis asked whether Mr Johnson planned to follow in Mr Trump's footsteps when it came to a political comeback, to which he suggested the answer was contained in his new memoir titled Unleashed. Maitlis told him: We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us if you want political feedback. You can't really answer just one question. The former Prime Minister replied: By the way, Emily Ive answered all your questions all night. Currently, I am fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores. After being challenged, Mr Johnson said: This is Channel 4 news, fronted by Ian Katz, sitting here pulling the same old stunt you tried in 2004, taking an extremely biased approach to the US election . I am not running for office here. The show also saw Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Mr Trump's secret trial following an affair, ask Mr Johnson: would you leave your daughter alone with Donald Trump? after describing their friendship. I don't see why not yes, Mr. Johnson said then, describing his experience of Mr. Trump as courteous and polite. Reflecting in his newspaper column, Mr. Johnson wrote: Having thought about it, I must say that I would certainly be a little concerned about leaving the president-elect alone with some of my brood, but only out of concern for personal safety of Donald Trump. . A representative for Maitlis has been contacted for comment.

