President Xi Jinping Visiting Prabowo Welcomed with State Ceremony







Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto made his first state visit to the People's Republic of China (RTR). Prabowo's arrival was greeted with a state ceremony by the President of the PRC Xi Jinping. Quoted by the Presidential Secretariat Office, Prabowo arrived at the Great Hall of the People, Saturday (09/11/2024), around 4:30 p.m. local time. Accompanied by a guard of honor along the red carpet, Prabowo headed to the North Hall, where the state ceremony was held. In the North Hall, Xi Jinping warmly welcomed Prabowo. The two men shook hands as a sign of the close friendship between Indonesia and China. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This moment continued with a group photo session which took place in a friendly atmosphere. After the group photo session, Xi Jinping and Prabowo introduced themselves to their respective delegations. This moment symbolizes the commitment of the two countries to strengthen cooperation in various sectors. Afterwards, Prabowo and Xi Jinping walked together to the podium of honor in the middle of the ceremony area. Solemnly, the two leaders listened to the national anthem of each country, Indonesia Raya, and the national anthem of the PRC. Prabowo was greeted with a state ceremony when he was received by President Xi Jinping. (Muchlis Jr/Presidential Secretariat Press Office) After the national anthem parade, the two heads of state inspected the guard of honor which stood guard at the Great Hall of the People. The two men walked side by side, demonstrating their great commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations between Indonesia and China. A number of Chinese sons and daughters were also seen welcoming Prabowo and Xi Jinping while carrying flowers and Indonesian and Chinese flags. They also asked for greetings when Prabowo and Xi Jinping conducted an inspection of the troops. After inspecting the troops, Prabowo and Xi Jinping then headed to the bilateral meeting room to hold official talks. It is hoped that the meeting will strengthen the strategic partnership between Indonesia and China in various fields, which will benefit both countries. This series of state ceremonies concluded with a dinner for Prabowo and a limited delegation. Prabowo was also accompanied during this visit by Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Minister of Investment and Downstream/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Rosan Roeslani, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya. Also present were Deputy Minister of Defense Doni Hermawan, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Stella Christie, Deputy Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas Fahri Hamzah, Indonesian Ambassador to the PRC Djauhari Oratmangun, TNI Air Force Chief Marshal M Tonny Harjono, and the Naval General Staff of Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali. Also watch the video: Prabowo's agenda is to have dinner with Xi Jinping [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/idh)

