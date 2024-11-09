If the people want NTT to progress, vote for candidate 02, Dr Atang: Jokowi's support strengthens the Melki-Johni base





Dr Ahmad Atang KUPANG, mediantt.com – Candidate number 02, Melki Laka Lena-Johni Asadoma, has just met the seventh president, Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Friday evening. There is an important mandate that Jokowi gave to Melki-Johni. This political momentum elicited a positive response from Muhammadiyah Kupang University political observer Dr. Ahmad Atang. In his analysis, Dr. Atang said, Joko Widodo's actual support for Melki Johni could be interpreted as Jokowi's belief that if the people want NTT to progress, then the only choice is candidate 02, Melki-Johni. No others. Jokowi provided real support to NTT through Melki-Johni. Jokowi entrusted NTT to Melki-Johni, which means that if people want NTT to advance, then, according to Jokowi, it is only in this pair of candidates (Melki-Johni), emphasized Dr. Ahmad Atang. He said that the meeting between NTT gubernatorial candidate and vice governor number 2, Melki-Johni, with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was a form of support for one more NTT more advanced and prosperous. According to Atang, even though Jokowi's current position is no longer President of the Republic of Indonesia, the public still remembers Jokowi's legacy of paying great attention to NTT's infrastructure development. Therefore, he said, Jokowi does not just build, but hopes that there will be benefits for society, so someone must continue using what Jokowi started. He emphasized that Jokowi's moral and political support for Melki-Johni was a spirit of hard work and victory in the regional elections. Therefore, this will have a big impact, at least on the pockets that Jokowi paid attention to. On the other hand, Jokowi also has loyal supporters who won Jokowi twice in the NTT presidential election. Thus, Jokowi's support for Melki-Johni strengthens Melki-Johni's political bases, emphasized Ahmad Atang. As reported, Jokowi received Melki-Johni in Jakarta on Friday afternoon. Jokowi said there would be sustainable development in NTT province. Mr. Melki, Mr. Johni, I entrust East Nusa Tenggara, NTT. “We built 7 dams there, if I remember correctly,” Jokowi said in a one-minute video that went viral on social media on Friday evening (11/8). Jokowi stressed that he built 7 dams because the people of NTT really need water. Jokowi therefore left a message for Melki-Johni to build primary and secondary irrigation canals. “Please continue, build primary, secondary and tertiary irrigation, so that it actually reaches farmers' gardens and rice fields,” Jokowi said. Aside from that, Jokowi also left a message for Melki-Johni to pay attention to NTT's public health sector. A good hospital was built. Please also pay attention to hospitals in the Regency, so that the community's health services can be well served, explained Jokowi. Jokowi also advised Melki-Johni to ask the central government for support to build infrastructure in NTT. Ask for support from central government. Including infrastructure construction, Jokowi said. Responding to President Jokowi's message, Melki-Johni said he was ready to follow through on Jokowi's instructions. “Thank you sir, we are ready to make it happen,” said Melki Laka Lena. Melki Laka Lena, who is also Deputy General Chairman of DPP Golkar, thanked Jokowi for accepting Melki-Johni. Thank you Mr. Jokowi for receiving Melki-Johni this evening in Central Jakarta. Pak Jokowi shared his experience of managing central and regional government. Pak Jokowi's messages and directions are valuable provisions for us to continue the development of NTT in the future if we receive God's blessing and the trust of our fathers, mothers and basodara throughout NTT. “We pray that Pak Jokowi is always in good health and continue all his work for NTT,” said Melki Laka Lena. Johni Asadoma said the same thing. He said that with Melki Laka Lena, his party was ready to follow Jokowi's instructions. Thank you sir. “We are ready to follow through on instructions,” Johni said. (llt/jdz)

