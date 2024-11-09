Turkish President Erdogan ready to rekindle his friendship with Trump





As Donald Trump is set to begin his second term as US president, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eyeing new opportunities for collaboration in hopes of rekindling the close relationship they shared during President Donald Trump's first presidency. Trump.

Erdogan, who praised Trump as a “friend” on social media, sees this as an opportunity to reshape U.S.-Turkey relations. During Biden's presidency, engagement was largely limited to foreign ministers, in stark contrast to the strong leader-to-leader relationship that Erdogan and Trump enjoyed, says analyst Ozgur Unluhisarcikli of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara . Trump and President Erdogan have met face to face about nine times, compared to just two “brief meetings” with Biden, he adds. Chemistry Erdogan often speaks warmly of his relations with Washington during Trump's first term. “The alchemy is the same. Two charismatic leaders, two unpredictable leaders,” notes Turkish presidential adviser Mesut Casin, professor of international relations at Yeditepe University in Istanbul. He believes their personal relationship could pave the way for greater bilateral and regional cooperation, including efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Erdogan has long sought to play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, given his close ties to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and, more controversially, to Vladimir Putin, a relationship that has sparked criticism and suspicion from some of Turkey's NATO partners. “Trump will push for negotiations in the war between Russia and Ukraine. And I think that's something that Turkey has always preferred,” predicts Asli Aydintasbas, a visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Turkey eyes U.S. presidential race that could upend mutual ties YPG Policy Erdogan will also look to Trump to change U.S. policy toward the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara views as linked to the PKK, a group fighting the Turkish state. The YPG's alliance with Washington against Islamic State has strained relations between the United States and Turkey, with Biden resisting calls from Erdogan to end his support for the group. Former Turkish diplomat Aydin Selcen predicts that Erdogan hopes Trump will be open to a deal. “Erdogan believes that, like him, Trump is also a pragmatic leader. So, leaving aside principles or the like in parentheses, both sides can reach an agreement by giving and taking something in between,” explains Selcen . Unpredictability Although Trump has often spoken positively about Erdogan, he nevertheless remains unpredictable. Can you count on him? asks Murat Aslan of SETA, a pro-government Turkish think tank. Tensions between Turkey and Israel could also complicate relations. Erdogan expressed hope that Trump will succeed where Biden failed in ending Israel's war against Hamas and Hezbollah, but with Trump's strong support for Israel and Erdogan's support for Hamas, a clash could emerge. “What happens if there is an escalation in the Middle East with the polarization between Israel and Turkey, as is the case now, and the attitude of Trump, it is very clear that the Trump administration will threaten Turkey,” Aslan said. As conflicts rage in the region, Erdogan sees the new Trump presidency as an opportunity for Turkey and the region. But given the unpredictability of leadership, this opportunity is not without risks.

