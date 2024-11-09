Meeting with Xi Jinping, Prabowo affirms commitment to strengthening IR-PRC partnership







Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto held a bilateral meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping. Prabowo stressed his commitment to continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Xi Jinping. The meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Prabowo thanked Xi Jinping for the special welcome, given that this meeting took place over the weekend. “I am very grateful for President Xi's welcome, especially on Saturday evening, where President Xi received me again with a state ceremony,” Prabowo said, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat Office, Saturday (11 /09/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This meeting is an opportunity for the two leaders to strengthen Indonesia-China relations which have existed for several centuries. Prabowo also emphasized that China is not only considered a great power, but also a great civilization closely related to Indonesia. “We have lived side by side for centuries and our cultures and societies have been interconnected for many years,” Prabowo said. Prabowo then recalled the moment of his meeting with Xi Jinping last April, when he was still Minister of Defense and had not yet been officially inaugurated as the elected President of the Republic of Indonesia. On this occasion, Xi Jinping welcomed Prabowo with honors, which was seen as a symbol of China's respect for the Indonesian people. “I was very surprised, because I only requested a short meeting as defense minister, but President Xi agreed and gave me great honor,” Prabowo recalled. Furthermore, Prabowo appreciated the presence of a special envoy from China during his inauguration, which was seen as a form of respect for Indonesia. He emphasized that in the current geopolitical and geoeconomic situation, a close partnership between Indonesia and China is something natural. “The two countries have now become close partners in various fields,” Prabowo said. During the meeting, Prabowo also expressed his commitment to improving bilateral relations against the backdrop of prosperity and stability in Asia. Prabowo believes that Indonesia-China relations will create a conducive atmosphere in the Asian region. Amid increasingly strong relations, Prabowo also called China Indonesia's main strategic economic partner and one of the country's largest investors. Prabowo said he would attend a meeting tomorrow between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a number of high-ranking Chinese companies, during which investment agreements worth more than 10 billion dollars would be signed. He called the collaboration the greatest achievement of the last decade. “This is a very important achievement in our relationship, which reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership we have built for more than a decade,” Prabowo said. (eva/idh)

