Indonesia's Subianto pledges strong ties with China during Beijing visit





BEIJING Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged to strengthen Indonesia's ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Saturday, marking his first overseas trip since taking office there at three weeks. Subianto, seeking closer ties with China, which is Indonesia's largest trading partner and a key investor, highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries. “Indonesia regards China not only as a great power but also as a great civilization,” Subianto said, emphasizing the historical connection between the nations. “It is natural that in the current geopolitical and geoeconomic situation, Indonesia and China have become very close partners in many areas.” In response, Xi expressed support for Subianto's administration, thanking him for choosing China as his first destination. Xi also expressed confidence that Indonesia will continue to follow an independent development path, making new progress and playing an important role in the international and regional arena. Earlier, Subianto met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress and the third-ranking official of China's ruling Communist Party. Subianto, who is on the first leg of a multi-country tour, will visit several other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. His platform suggests that Indonesia will maintain its neutral position between China and the United States. Subianto is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump early next week. Former general Subianto, 73, seeks to continue the modernization agenda of his predecessor, Joko Widodo. Under Widodo, Indonesia's economic ties with China have grown, with China becoming Indonesia's largest trading partner and investing in major infrastructure projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and Cirata, the largest floating solar power project in Southeast Asia. During the meeting with Xi, Subianto announced that Indonesia would sign agreements worth more than $10 billion, covering sectors such as fishing, mining, housing and trade. Subianto also signaled a more active foreign policy for Indonesia, which has expressed interest in joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies. Although Indonesia maintains a relatively neutral position in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes have intensified, tensions persist between Indonesia and China. The two countries signed agreements on maritime security, joint fisheries development and oil and gas exploration in disputed waters. However, details of these agreements have not been disclosed. Subianto's visit comes at a time of growing tensions between China and Southeast Asian countries over maritime claims in the resource-rich region. Indonesia has become increasingly assertive in defending its exclusive economic zone, particularly around the Natuna Islands, which straddle China's “nine-dash line.” Agencies

