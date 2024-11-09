Politics
President Prabowo Disbands Task Force to Accelerate Socialization of Job Creation Law Formed During Jokowi Era
JAKARTA, TINTAHIJAU.com Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially disbanded the Task Force (Satgas) for Accelerating Socialization Law (UU) Number 11 of 2020 Concerning Job Creation. The dissolution of this task force is stated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 32 of 2024 which was signed by President Prabowo on Friday, November 8, 2024.
The Task Force for Accelerating the Socialization of Job Creation was previously formed by Presidential Decree Number 10 of 2021 under the administration of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. This working group aims to accelerate the process of socialization of the Job Creation Law which was adopted in 2020. The existence of this working group is considered important to enable the public to understand the implementation of this law.
However, in Presidential Decree 32/2024, uploaded to the official website of the Secretariat of State, it is indicated that this working group has been officially dissolved. This dissolution decision was taken with the aim of increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the implementation of government functions.
“In order to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the implementation of government affairs, it is necessary to dissolve the Working Group for the Acceleration of Socialization of Law Number 11 of 2020 concerning Job Creation “, we read in one of the considerations of the presidential decree.
Functions and structure of the working group
The Task Force to Accelerate the Socialization of the Job Creation Law, formed in 2021 by President Joko Widodo, is headed by Mahendra Siregar as chairman. The position of Vice President I is occupied by Suahasil Nazara, Vice President II by Mr. Chatib Basri and Vice President III by Raden Pardede. Meanwhile, Arif Budimanta was appointed secretary of the working group.
This working group has a secretariat which reports to the work unit of the Ministry of State Secretariat and is supported by several working groups (Pokja) responsible for implementing specific tasks. During its tenure, the Task Force reports to the President on the performance and progress of the socialization of the Job Creation Law at least once a month or as needed.
Applicability of Presidential Decree 32/2024
The Presidential Decree regarding the dissolution of the Task Force will come into force from the time it is stipulated, namely November 8, 2024. With the dissolution of the Task Force, the regulations that formed the basis for its formation, namely Presidential Decree Number 10 of 2021, no longer automatically apply. This shows that there has been a policy change under President Prabowo's administration regarding the management and dissemination of laws and regulations.
The dissolution of the Task Force is one of the latest steps taken by the government to reorganize the structure and working mechanisms of the bureaucracy, with the aim of increasing efficiency in the execution of government tasks. This step can also be seen as an effort to respond to the dynamics that have arisen regarding the implementation of the Job Creation Law, which has become a subject of public debate and faced a number of legal challenges before the Constitutional Court.
Government efficiency and effectiveness
Citing a statement from the Antara report, the dissolution of the Task Force was carried out with the main objective of increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the exercise of government functions. President Prabowo hopes that this measure will reduce overlapping authority and unnecessary bureaucracy, so that the government can focus more on implementing other strategic policies.
The move sparked various reactions from various parties, especially considering the important role of the task force in the early stages of the implementation of the Job Creation Law. Many believe this step is a strategy to optimize the government's function in disseminating policies through more efficient and structured channels.
With the end of the mandate of the Task Force for Accelerating the Socialization of the Job Creation Law, it is hoped that the socialization process and the implementation of related policies will continue to proceed effectively through a new approach more suited to the current situation. The government is also required to continue to monitor and adjust its policies to ensure that the interests of society remain the top priority.
