How Donald Trump's next term could impact student loan borrowers





Most federal student loan borrowers were not making payments when former President Donald Trump left office in 2021, due to the pandemic forbearance he initiated in March 2020. And at least 8 million Borrowers currently enrolled in the Savings on a Value Education repayment plan will not. He will not make payments when he returns to the White House.

Student debt was not as much of a campaign issue in the 2024 presidential election as it was in 2020. As such, how President-elect Donald Trump plans to address it is not explicitly clear. He has given no indication that he wants to cancel student debt and has called some of Biden's initiatives “vile.”

But actions he took during his previous term and comments made throughout the election campaign show some potential results. Here are three consequences a Trump presidency could have on student loan borrowers.

1. The SAVE plan could be abandoned

Missouri's 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is currently considering whether the Biden administration can move forward with reducing monthly payments and forgiving loans through the SAVE income-driven repayment plan, while its legality is debated before a lower court. The Biden administration has pledged to defend the plan, but it is unclear whether the next Trump administration will follow suit.

“The reason [the Biden] “The administration is defending the rule so vigorously that they are offering a much more affordable repayment plan,” Persis Yu, deputy executive director and legal counsel for the Student Borrower Protection Center, told CNBC Make It.

A separate lawsuit involving several states also challenging provisions of the SAVE plan is currently before the Kansas 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, but has taken a back seat to the Missouri case because a Missouri ruling could make l Kansas case void. It's a confusing back-and-forth with no clear end in sight, Yu says.

When the dust settles in either or both cases, it's unclear how student loan repayment will play out. Millions of borrowers may not know what their monthly payment will be for the foreseeable future.

2. Student loan forgiveness could be blocked

During his first term, Trump proposed slashing funding for various higher education programs and eliminating public service loan forgiveness, although the measure did not pass. If he wants to completely eliminate existing forgiveness programs like PSLF or borrower defense to repayment, which help those who are defrauded by their college institutions, he will need support from Congress.

However, debt relief could still be blocked if the administration handles it differently, Yu says, pointing to what happened during Trump's first term.

Borrowers began becoming eligible for loan forgiveness through PSLF in 2017, a decade after Congress introduced the program. But in 2019, about 99% of borrowers who applied for PSLF were rejected. In July of that year, one of the nation's largest teachers unions sued then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over her mismanagement of the program. They settled in 2021.

Likewise, the Trump administration relaxed rules allowing institutions to demonstrate positive outcomes for students, allowing it to deny an estimated $11 billion in debt relief to borrowers defrauded by programs like those at for-profit colleges .

And like the SAVE plan, Biden's Plan B for broad debt forgiveness is also currently stuck in court. The plan aims to provide debt relief for millions of borrowers who started repaying decades ago, owed more than they originally borrowed or enrolled in low-value college programs. Although the Biden administration has promised to continue defending him, the Trump administration is unlikely to continue fighting. the trials led by the Republicans.

3. Project 2025 initiatives could be up for grabs

Democrats have opposed Trump in part because of his embrace of a program known as Project 2025. The program was written by the right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation and presents a sort of wish list of proposals policies for the next president.

Later in the campaign, Trump attempted to distance himself from the unpopular ideas outlined in his platform, but it is possible that he will adopt similar policies with which he is aligned.

The 2025 project provides for the total end of certain programs, notably the PSLF and the defense of borrowers against repayment. In the long term, the agenda calls for a complete dismantling of the Department of Education, an idea directly supported by Trump, and a return to reliance on private lenders for higher education funding.

If that happens, Yu says she and her organization are concerned about “what kind of corporate interests will be protected versus the interests of borrowers and students.”

Private student loans can be more costly for borrowers since interest rates are set by the lenders themselves, rather than Congress. Plus, federal loans come with myriad protections, such as the ability to go into forbearance if you're having trouble paying.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger salary, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Get started today and use promo code EARLYBIRD for a 50% introductory discount until November 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for the CNBC Make It newsletter for tips and tricks for succeeding at work, with money, and in life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/08/how-donald-trumps-next-term-may-impact-student-loan-borrowers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos