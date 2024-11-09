We can fight later. Now is the time to grieve.

When Donald Trump first won, I spoke to a journalist friend in Türkiye to express my sympathy. I told her about all the planned events and she kindly tried to prepare me for disappointment. She and her friends had protested against Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he was prime minister, she said. But over time, the protests subsided and life in a country with reduced freedoms collapsed. This conversation has stuck with me throughout the Trump presidency as a warning against letting down my guard. When Trump was finally kicked out of the White House, I felt patriotic pride at the resistance of the anti-Trump resistance, who had never accepted his authoritarian grotesquerie as our new normal.

It won't be like that this time. Trump’s first election seemed like a fluke, a sick accident made possible by Democratic complacency. But this year, the forces of liberal pluralism and basic civic decency threw everything they could into the fight, and they lost not only the Electoral College but quite possibly the popular vote as well. The American electorate, knowing exactly who Trump is, chose him. It turns out that's what we are.

So I expect the next few months to be a time of mourning rather than challenge. My own instinct, which conflicts with the demands of my job, is to retreat into my family, to seek solace in time spent with friends, in the theater and in novels, to obscure the humiliating truth about what my country has decided to become. This morning, I returned to a 2019 New York Review of Books essay on the Russian term vnutrennaya emigratsia, or internal emigration, a deliberate embrace of one's alienation. For many Russian authors and artists, for centuries, the idea of ​​turning inward and living without concern for the political concerns of the moment has been a vital skill and even an art form, wrote Viv Groskop. It's a skill, I suspect, that many of us will at least temporarily try to cultivate to avoid going completely crazy.

But eventually, the grief begins to fade or turns into depression and despair. When and if that happens, whatever resistance emerges to the new MAGA will be different from what came before it. Gone is the hope of defending the country from Trumpism, of making it an aberration. What remains is more modest work aimed at trying to alleviate the suffering his government will inflict on us. There is no point in protesting his inauguration, as millions did in 2017. But I hope we will take to the streets if his forces come to our neighborhoods to remove migrant families. We will need to strengthen the networks that help women in red states get abortions, especially if Trump's Justice Department cracks down on abortion pills or his FDA withdraws its approval. In state and local elections, I want to know how candidates promise to protect us from the MAGA movement's threats to reshape our public health systems and schools.

Longer term, we need liberal politics that goes beyond pushing back against the right. Trump, after all, is a particularly horrific manifestation of the historical forces reshaping politics throughout the Western world, elevating nationalist leaders such as Hungary's Viktor Orban and Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and fostering the growth of parties like the Alternative of RIGHT. for Germany and France National Rally. Kamala Harris can be criticized for spending too much time courting moderate Republican women or for being vague in her speech on the opportunity economy. But few politicians anywhere have managed to hold together a coalition that includes both affluent, educated, cosmopolitan elites and blue-collar voters who value tradition and social stability. This may no longer be possible, but it will require at least a plausible vision of what a thriving progressive society looks like.

Ultimately, one of Trump's redeeming traits is his incompetence. If history is to be believed, many of those he brought into government would come to despise him. It will not bring people the economic relief they crave. If he implements his plans for universal tariffs, economists expect higher inflation. Close Trump ally Elon Musk, dreaming of imposing aggressive austerity on the federal government, said Americans will have to endure temporary hardship. We saw with COVID how Trump handled a major crisis, and there is not the slightest reason to believe that he will perform better in another crisis. I am convinced that many of those who voted for him will end up regretting it. He might even end up discrediting bombastic right-wing nationalism, just as George W. Bush, whose re-election also broke my heart, discredited neoconservatism.

The question, if and when that happens, is to what extent our system will still be standing and whether Trump's opponents have built an alternative that can restore people's sense of dignity and optimism. This will be the work of the next four years, saving what we can and trying to imagine a tolerable future. But for now, all I can do is cry.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.