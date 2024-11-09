Politics
Donald Trump outperformed Ted Cruz in big victories in Texas
President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz dominated their respective elections in Texas this year, widening their margins of victory from previous elections by making considerable inroads in the state's border counties, areas traditionally considered Democratic strongholds.
Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris by 14 percentage points in Texas, a significant increase from his 5-point advantage over President Joe Biden in 2020 and 9-point advantage over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Cruz, meanwhile , defeated U.S. Rep. Colin Allred. , a Democrat from Dallas, by 9 percentage points, a more comfortable victory than his 2018 performance where he barely beat Democrat Beto ORourke.
Trump and Cruz's gains along the border came after the Republican Party invested heavily in building support in South Texas, a majority-Hispanic region where Democrats have spent less time campaigning. Both Trump and Cruz retained their voter base in red and rural counties and increased their vote share from across the border. Trump's support on the border increased from 41% in 2020 to 55% in 2024, while Cruz's support increased from 33% in 2018 to 45% this year.
Trump's advantage over Cruz reflects a common trend in which presidential candidates hold the ticket and receive the largest number of votes, said Joshua Blank, research director for the Texas Politics Project. And it also reflects Trump's unique advantage among young male voters.
It's another example of how 2020 was a very strange election, Blank said, noting that U.S. Sen. John Cornyn received more votes than Trump that year. Cornyn's performance was almost certainly a reflection of Trump's handling of the pandemic, not a reflection of any underlying change within the electorate.
Blank added that the relative strengths of the candidates Trump and Cruz faced may also have played into their different margins of victory. Allred, who was virtually unknown before his Senate campaign, presented himself as a moderate candidate who worked on both sides of the aisle. Cruz tried to portray Allred as a liberal candidate who wanted to let boys play on girls' sports teams.
Harris, meanwhile, was seen as a liberal candidate, in part because of her background and association with the Biden administration.
An October survey by the Texas Politics Project found that 80 percent of likely Republican voters identified Harris as extremely liberal. In contrast, only 45% of likely Republican voters characterized Allred that way.
Allred was a more palatable choice to people uncomfortable with Cruz than Harris was to people uncomfortable with Trump, Blank said.
In large, blue urban counties like Harris and Dallas, Trump managed to garner more votes than in previous elections, narrowing Harris' advantage in the state's most populous areas.
Trump and Cruz also benefited this year from lower voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.
In a handful of counties, including border counties such as Webb and Hidalgo as well as larger, fast-growing areas like Williamson and Tarrant, the gap in support for Trump and Cruz resulted in a split ticket, where Trump and Allred both won.
For some GOP voters, Allred was a viable alternative to Cruz.
There are people in his own party who hate him, who think he's insincere, said Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. People remember him fleeing to Cancun in 2021 during winter storm Uri.
