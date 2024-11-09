Prabowo is welcomed by the State in Beijing





President Prabowo Subianto was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Tiananmen Square, Beijing on Saturday in a state ceremony. Before the ceremony, the two heads of state presented their respective delegations. The Indonesian delegation included Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Investment Rosan Perkasa Roeslani and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fishing Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. Also accompanying Prabowo were Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Stella Christie and Deputy Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas Fahri Hamzah. The delegation also included Chief of Air Staff Tonny Harjono, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya and Indonesian Ambassador in China Djauhari Oratmangun. The Chinese delegation was led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. After the presentations, Prabowo and Xi participated in the welcome ceremony, during which the Indonesian national anthem, Indonesia Raya, and the Chinese national anthem, March of the Volunteers, were played. The two leaders then carried out an inspection of the troops. They were then greeted by around 30 children waving flowers and flags from both countries, who enthusiastically shouted “Welcome” in Mandarin. After the ceremony, Prabowo, Xi and their respective delegations held a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, Xi praised the peaceful transition of former President Joko Widodo's government to Prabowo and expressed his desire to work with Indonesia under Prabowo's leadership. In turn, Prabowo thanked Xi for his warm welcome and expressed appreciation for his visit. After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of memorandums of understanding on continued cooperation between their countries. News on the same subject: President Prabowo lays a wreath on Tiananmen Square in Beijing News on the same subject: China, key partner for Indonesia's future, says President Prabowo Translator: Desca N, Kenzu

