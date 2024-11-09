Congress hates OBCs as it can't stand PMs from backward classes, says Modi at Maharashtra election rally

In the Haryana elections, the BJP created history by winning the highest number of seats, the Prime Minister said, adding that the people of Maharashtra were ready to repeat history.

“Everywhere I have gone in Maharashtra in the last two months, I have a feeling that whatever could not be done in the Lok Sabha elections will be corrected in the assembly elections,” he said. he declared.

“Today, there is only one slogan on everyone's lips: BJP-Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtraachi pragati ahe (Only BJP-Mahayuti will ensure the rapid progress of Maharashtra,” he said he added.

The BJP and its allies won 17 of Maharashtra's 48 seats in the general elections.

Congress is behind the problems of Marathwada farmers, but under the rule of BJP and its allies, several steps have been taken to alleviate the problem of water shortage and drought, the Prime Minister said .

The Marathwada water scheme project was started by the previous BJP-led government, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime stopped it, he claimed, adding that the Mahayuti government revived it.

“The interests of farmers are the most important priority, and they have benefited through several welfare and financial assistance schemes. In the last two years, an investment worth Rs 80,000 crore has been achieved in Marathwada alone The Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor has given a new identity to Marathwada The coach factory, logistics park and Shakti-peeth highway have opened up new employment prospects,” added. Modi.

Women empowerment was also a priority for the Mahayuti and the Union government, he said, listing women-centric development projects such as the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and toilet projects, water, electricity and LPG connections.

“Modi thinks big, because (during his mandate) new initiatives such as making three million women 'Lakhpati Didis' have been taken,” said the Prime Minister.

“The Congress governments have been involved in several scams, but now they have crossed all limits and broken their own record,” he said, while also accusing its leaders of displaying copies of the Constitution with blank pages during the ongoing campaign in Maharashtra.

“The Red Book is blank and does not contain a word of Ambedkar's Constitution. This is an example of how much they hate Ambedkar,” he said.

Modi also accused the Congress of wanting to implement its own Constitution instead of the one drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

The first time Congress did this was during the emergency, and now it is doing the same thing by distributing blank copies of the Constitution, he claimed.

The Congress betrayed the Constitution by not implementing it in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said.

“The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was different and (the state) had a separate flag. There were no rights for Dalits. In Kashmir, the Congress supported two constitutions, and in Maharashtra they are talking of the Ambedkar Constitution,” he said.

The barrier of Article 370 was broken by the BJP government, but the Congress and its allies want to restore it, Modi asserted.

“Congress loves Article 370 while we love Jammu and Kashmir. With the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism was crushed, Diwali was celebrated and the national flag was hoisted at Lal Chowk “, he said.

Democracy was strengthened in Kashmir and Dalits got their rights for the first time, he said, adding that Pakistan and the Congress did not like this.

“Congress and its allies are driving Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Will any patriot forgive Congress for this sin? Will he punish Congress in elections?” asked the Prime Minister, apparently referring to the passing of the resolution seeking restoration of Article 370 in the J&K assembly.

In a veiled jab at former ally Uddhav Thackeray, he said Maharashtra is the land of patriotic people and those who compromise on the political interest of the nation and betray the legacy of the late founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, should be taught a lesson.

The by-election to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the death of Congress MP Vasant Chavan.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan were also present at the rally.