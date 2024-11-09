Dr. Phil discusses Trump, solidarity with Israel and anti-Semitism





Phil McGraw has predicted that US President-elect Donald Trump will show solidarity with Israel during his second term, despite turmoil in the Middle East.

“I can tell you he understands the critical importance of standing with our allies. And I think he understands the importance of friendship. I believe he understands the importance of allies and I don't think there will be a gap in his understanding,” the television personality said Thursday night in Toronto during a keynote speech at a fundraiser for the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

McGraw received a 2024 Allyship Award for showing solidarity with Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. During a casual conversation, the show host criticized other Hollywood celebrities for not not having joined him in denouncing the rise of anti-Semitism in the context of the Israel-Hamas war.

“I don't know why there are people in Hollywood who are Jewish, who I've worked with, who I know well on speed dial, and who have been activists for many different causes, but when it comes down to absolutely at their door, you don't find them with both hands I don't understand, “McGraw said at the Spirit of Hope gala dinner in Toronto.

He added that many people in Hollywood feared losing their jobs and therefore decided not to take a stance on anti-Semitism. And regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, McGraw argued that there was no moral equivalence between the Hamas terrorists who targeted Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023 and the Palestinians killed during the Gaza war by military bombings Israeli weapons not intended to target civilians.

“I hate seeing deaths happening, especially children and civilians. But these are collateral deaths caused by a bomb,” the TV host said of Palestinians who died or were injured after being caught up in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

McGraw also reiterated his condemnation of pro-Palestinian activists protesting on US college campuses after the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war and stoking anti-Semitism. “The arrogance of these people is incredible. You couldn't think critically if you had two weeks, a flashlight and a map. Gays for Gaza. Cross the Gaza border and see how far you get. Seriously,” he said during his informal chat in Toronto.

McGraw recalled his recent speech at Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he spoke about Republican Party supporters being bullied and silenced, and compared that to the current silence around anti-Semitism among passers-by.

“All of us in America, all of us in the Western world, if we look at what is happening to our Jewish brothers and sisters, if we see the anti-Semitism, if we see the language used, if we see the intimidation, if we see hatred. crimes, if we see our Israeli ally being bullied in this way, and we are bystanders who do not react and do not stand up… then we are as guilty as the people who commit the violence,” he said. -he declared to the Toronto audience.

Since the October 27 rally, the television psychologist has appeared to walk back any endorsement of Trump he may have given during a speech in New York that included emphasis on support for free speech and criticism of cancel culture.

