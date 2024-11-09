Mattarella, remove Chinese barriers on Italian products. Xi Jinping: Italy-China relations restart





The period of great, intense and rapid changes and great challenges for humanity would require agreement for a common and convergent consideration of the problems. This is not the climate that reigns within the international community, which is why it is always important to highlight bilateral relations between Italy and China. The head of state too Sergio Mattarella opening the meeting with the President of the Republic of China Xi Jiping in the People's Hall.

China is a fundamental player in international life and an important interlocutor for Italy. . This is what Head of State Sergio Mattarella declared when opening the meeting with the President of the Chinese Republic, Xi Jiping. We have great esteem and confidence in the great cooperation with China, he noted. I am very happy to see you again, began the President of the Republic, recallingmeeting seven years ago with the president of the Chinese Republic and I am grateful – he underlined, addressing Xi Jiping – to have visited my region, Sicily. I felt great pride seeing two Italian figures, Marco Polo and Matteo Ricci, in the bas-relief representing the history of China. I am here to reaffirm the friendship and the desire for growing collaboration, Mattarella said.

Sergio Mattarella and Xi Jinping, during a state visit to Beijing, November 8, 2024 (Ansa)

China and Italy are two great and ancient civilizations, declared the President of the Chinese Republic, Xi Jiping, opening the meeting with the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, at the People's Palace. There are changes in the world like never before he continuedItaly and China should work together promote dialogue to resolve disputes with the aim of overcoming conflicts and achieving harmonious coexistence. Mattarella's visit is an opportunity to inject more dynamic energy into bilateral relations, for a new starting point, concluded the Chinese president.

Sergio Mattarella and Xi Jinping, during a state visit to Beijing, November 8, 2024 (Ansa)

Total harmony and convergence

“Yesterday, together with President Xi Jinping, we faced many issues, on each of which we found full harmony and convergence of assessment, which are proof of the growth of friendship and the desire for collaboration mutual, both bilaterally and in relations between China and the EU. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella said this during his meeting with the President of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji in Beijing. Li Qiang, from Meloni and Mattarella, pays great attention to China

“President Mattarella is a statesman of great reputation in Italy and a long-time friend of the Chinese people. He has always paid attention to and supported the cause of friendship between China and Italy and contributed important contributions to promoting the development of bilateral relations In more than three months, Prime Minister Meloni and the President paid two visits to China respectively, demonstrating great attention and active Italian willingness to further explore China's reactions. and Italy, which is greatly appreciated by China. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang underlined this during his meeting with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in Beijing.

“China is, for Italy, the first economic partner in Asia. The constructive spirit which animates us calls for a balanced relationship which allows, with removal of barriers that hinder access to the Chinese market for excellent Italian productsto meet the expectations of Chinese consumers, who are increasingly demanding and attentive to quality. This applies to the approach of the financial sector, open to new Chinese investments – in a logic of transparency, concreteness and mutual benefit – which stimulate employment and generate growth in value and skills. what the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, declared in a lectio magistralis at Peking University. “The capital of mutual trust accumulated in the bilateral relationship allows Italy to offer a substantial contribution to the weaving of a China-European Union bonds increasingly solidsustainable and equally advantageous for the parties, within the framework of an international order based on respected rules. Rules and regulations that must apply to everyone and be applied in good faith by all parties. We are therefore working to ensure that the dialogue between Beijing and the European institutions, based on mutual respect, transparency and long-term collaboration, is constructive. » “It is essential that all actors put on the habit of cooperation without hesitation. I would like, in this regard, to refer to what my predecessor said on the occasion of his state visit to China in 2010. S Speaking at the Aula Magna of the Central School of the Communist Party of China, President Napolitano said: “The weight of China, Asia and the rest of the world on international events is set to consolidate and grow.. As a good Italian, as a good European, I consider this development to be highly positive.” I share your thoughts. Without China, nor without the European Union, it would be impossible to try to respond positively to the dreams of openness, of peace and the future of our young people. “China is one of the fundamental protagonists of international life. I would like to express my hope that it will use its great authority on the international stage to reiterate its traditional position in favor of the norms of coexistence of the international community, working to bring an end to Russia's brutal aggression, the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the first step towards a just peace based on the principles of the United Nations Charter. “Another area that calls for the commitment of all to block the spiral of violence is the Middle East, tormented by the criminal terrorist attack of Hamas against defenseless Israeli citizens, by the unacceptable series of violence against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, by the expansion of the conflict in southern Lebanon. The war must end immediatelyto also initiate solutions to the enormous humanitarian crisis that resulted. I hope China will add its voice so that the various regional actors show restraint and a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine can finally be implemented.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rainews.it/articoli/2024/11/mattarella-cina-protagonista-jinping-con-la-sua-visita-iniziano-nuovi-rapporti-con-litalia-10b3117b-9599-41d4-ac91-f1d0d7cc584d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos