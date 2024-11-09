Congress cannot stand this person from India's ruling social class

The Prime Minister was speaking at an election rally in Nanded for the Maharashtra elections.

Nanded:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress hated OBCs as it could not accept the fact that a person from the backward classes was at the helm of the country.

The division between Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes suits Congress politics, but due to their unity, it is losing its support base, he said, speaking at an election rally in Nanded for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll.

“It suits Congress policy if Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes are divided. Its plan is to divide you into different groups and communities,” he said.

“The Congress hates OBCs because it cannot digest the fact that an OBC is Prime Minister for ten years and works by taking everyone on board,” PM Modi said.

“They want to divide the OBC communities into small castes and grab their unit's power. If this happens, the Congress will take away reservation from them,” he alleged.

Efforts to divide people along caste lines and deprive them of reservations were made by leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, he claimed.

There is a groundswell for the 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, he claimed, adding that its aim is 'Viksit Bharat'.

“Therefore, BJP and its allies are being chosen again and again by the people. In the Lok Sabha elections, Nanded did not vote for us. I hope you bless me now,” he said, referring to the defeat of the BJP. Pratap Chikhlikar by Vasant Chavan of Congress.

In the Haryana elections, the BJP created history by winning the highest number of seats, the Prime Minister said, adding that the people of Maharashtra were ready to repeat history.

“Everywhere I have gone in Maharashtra in the last two months, I have a feeling that whatever could not be done in the Lok Sabha elections will be corrected in the Assembly elections,” a he declared.

Today, only one slogan is on everyone's lips: BJP-Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtraachi pragati ahe (Only BJP-Mahayuti will ensure the rapid progress of Maharashtra, he added.

The BJP and its allies won 17 of Maharashtra's 48 seats in the general elections.

Congress is behind the problems of Marathwada farmers, but under the rule of BJP and its allies, several steps have been taken to alleviate the problem of water shortage and drought, the Prime Minister said .

The Marathwada water scheme project was started by the previous BJP-led government, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime stopped it, he claimed, adding that the Mahayuti government revived it.

“The interests of farmers are the most important priority, and they benefit through several social programs and financial assistance. In the last two years, an investment worth Rs 80,000 crore has been made in Marathwada alone. The Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor has given a new identity to Marathwada. The coach factory, logistics park and Shakti-peeth highway have opened new avenues of employment,” PM Modi added.

Women empowerment was also a priority for the Mahayuti and the Union government, he said, listing women-centric development projects such as the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and toilet projects, water, electricity and LPG connections.

“Prime Minister Modi is thinking big as (during his tenure) unprecedented initiatives such as creating three million women 'lakhpati Didis' have been taken,” the PM said.

Congress governments have been involved in several scams, but “now they have crossed all limits and broken their own record”, he said, while also accusing its leaders of displaying copies of the Constitution with blank pages during the ongoing campaign in Maharashtra.

“The Red Book is blank and does not contain a word of Ambedkar's Constitution. This is an example of how much they hate Ambedkar,” he said.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of wanting to implement its own Constitution instead of the one drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

The first time Congress did this was during the emergency, and now it is doing the same thing by distributing blank copies of the Constitution, he claimed.

The Congress betrayed the Constitution by not implementing it in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said.

“The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was different and (the state) had a separate flag. There were no rights for Dalits. In Kashmir, the Congress supported two Constitutions and in Maharashtra they are talking about Ambedkar’s Constitution,” he said.

The barrier of Article 370 was broken by the BJP government, but the Congress and its allies want to restore it, Modi asserted.

“Congress loves Article 370 while we love Jammu and Kashmir. With the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism was crushed, Diwali was celebrated and the national flag was hoisted at Lal Chowk “, said the Prime Minister.

Democracy was strengthened in Kashmir and Dalits got their rights for the first time, he said, adding that Pakistan and the Congress did not like this.

“Congress and its allies are driving Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Will any patriotic person forgive Congress for this sin? Are you going to punish the Congress in elections,'' he asked, apparently referring to the passing of the resolution seeking restoration of Article 370 in the J&K assembly.

In a veiled jab at former ally Uddhav Thackeray, he said Maharashtra is the land of patriotic people and those who compromise on the political interest of the nation and betray the legacy of the late founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, should be taught a lesson.

The by-election to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the death of Congress MP Vasant Chavan.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan were also present at the rally.

