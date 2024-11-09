With Trump's election victory, Africa braces for US aid cuts and uncertainty | US Election News 2024





Lamu, Kenya As the results of the US presidential election came in on Wednesday, showing former President Donald Trump had won, relief efforts began more than 11,000 kilometers (7,000 miles) away, in the Ugandan capital Kampala .

Sanctions are gone, the East African country's Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, told parliament, hinting at her hope for improved relations with the United States under Trump's leadership. The speaker is one of a series of Ugandan officials who have been barred from entering the United States in recent years due to allegations of human rights violations against them.

But while some African governments facing allegations of authoritarianism in recent years may find reason to celebrate, sanctions are not the only thing that could be imposed under Trump, analysts warn: US aid could also be.

Four days after Trump's re-election, Africa is grappling with the possible consequences of his second term for the continent.

Her victory Tuesday against Vice President Kamala Harris immediately drew congratulations from African leaders, including Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed, Nigeria's Bola Tinubu and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, among those who quickly contacted Trump.

Yet many experts say Trump's foreign policy will prioritize transactional relationships and move away from multilateral partnerships, with deals on aid, trade and climate now uncertain. Trump's focus, they warn, may be limited to how Africa fits into his broader geopolitical goals, particularly with regard to his rivalry with China. Those who align will be favored, others will be pressured to conform, which analysts say was Trump's record during his first term in office, between 2017 and 2021.

He's a drug dealer. He trades based on what he can get, said Christopher Isike, a professor of African studies and international relations at the University of Pretoria.

Authoritarian allies

Patrick Bond, a professor and political sociologist at the University of Johannesburg, said he expected leaders who have faced scrutiny over their human rights records, such as Ugandan Yoweri Museveni and Rwandan Paul Kagame are trying to curry favor with Trump. Museveni and Kagame have long been important allies of the United States, and their supporters have pushed back against more recent attacks on their human rights records, insisting that the leaders remain very popular in their countries.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also faced US sanctions, also welcomed Trump's victory, describing him as a leader who speaks for the people.

Samuel Oyewole, a Nigerian political science professor, noted that Trump is unlikely to let human rights and democratic norms guide his dealings with African leaders.

The emphasis on human rights and democracy, emphasized by Biden, may not be a priority for reasons of strategic interest under Trump, Oyewole told Al Jazeera.

Trump could actually target countries seen as acting against US interests, Oyewole warned.

That could strain relations with democracies like South Africa, which has criticized U.S. support for Israel and has close ties to Russia and China. South Africa, which, despite recent tensions with Washington, counts on the United States as a key economic and strategic partner, will not want such a situation.

“I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations in all areas of our cooperation,” Ramaphosa wrote in his congratulatory message to Trump on the occasion.

Economic ties under threat

Trump's return to power also jeopardizes the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with the current agreement set to expire next September, analysts say.

AGOA, first signed into law in 2000, provides African countries with duty-free access to the U.S. market for specific products. Trump, known for his aversion to multilateral agreements, could see AGOA as a lever to negotiate more advantageous bilateral agreements, thereby jeopardizing the existing framework, experts warn.

Trump will use every instrument at his disposal, including AGOA, to strengthen African governments, Isike said.

In December 2022, the Biden administration pledged $55 billion over three years to African countries, but that investment could be at risk as Trump redirects U.S. foreign aid toward his strategic priorities.

Bond warned that AGOA could be up for grabs if Trump exploits these issues in negotiations.

Oyewole suggested that Trump would also deploy his aid strategically, provided the continent is aligned with his interests, just as the new president has threatened to do with other parts of the world, such as in Ukraine. We can't think of Trump as Santa Claus, he said.

U.S. aid to Africa, currently around $8 billion a year, could be reduced under Trump, particularly in programs like PEPFAR (the U.S. President's Emergency Response Plan). AIDS), which constitutes a significant part of American aid. Immunization programs, HIV/AIDS programs and reproductive health programs are among the countries at risk.

Additionally, analysts say Trump's climate skepticism is a major concern for the continent.

He previously withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, and his re-election has raised fears of another exit.

Bond highlighted the potential fallout, saying Trump's approach would be catastrophic for Africa, which disproportionately bears the consequences of climate change despite its minimal contribution to global emissions.

By withdrawing the United States from climate agreements, Trump would not only reduce Africa's access to international climate funds needed to combat everything from water scarcity to food insecurity, but he would also encourage polluting industries on a global scale, thereby amplifying Africa's climate vulnerability, Bond said.

Geopolitical consequences

Trump's victory could also have other geopolitical consequences for Africa.

The Biden administration had supported the creation of two permanent seats for Africa on the United Nations Security Council.

However, Oyewole stressed that with Trump's disdain for multilateral institutions, Africa's long-standing aspiration for UN Security Council reforms could face new obstacles.

Trump's rivalry with China also complicates Africa's position, given China's significant investments on the continent. Analysts expect Trump to pressure African countries to distance themselves from Beijing, creating difficult choices for countries dependent on Chinese infrastructure financing and trade.

Yet this pressure could backfire: Experts say Trump's detachment from Africa could prompt the continent to seek alternative partnerships.

Isike, the professor, suggested that Trump's defiance may inadvertently encourage African countries to favor stronger intracontinental trade and deeper relationships with countries in Asia and the Middle East.

If Africa wants to continue to benefit from donations and aid from the United States, then it [Trumps election] is catastrophic, Isike said. But perhaps it is a good thing for Africa that we can look elsewhere for our trading partners and alliances.

