PM Modi attacks Congress

Updated: November 9, 2024 6:06 p.m. EAST

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India]November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that democracy has been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir and said terrorism has been brought under control there since the removal of Article 370.

Prime Minister Modi also criticized the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, without naming names, and said, “…We love Jammu and Kashmir, they love Article 370. Since the Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism was curbed. Was the tricolor flag hoisted at Lal Chowk or not? Did people celebrate Diwali at Lal Chowk or not? Democracy has become stronger there,” PM Modi said at a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra.

PM Modi's remarks came days after the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The resolution was met with opposition the opposition BJP, which has 29 legislators in the Assembly. Prime Minister Modi also said that Pakistan was mobilizing the world's opinion for the restoration of Article 370 and said that the Congress had now pushed Pakistan's agenda in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly -Kashmir, with reference to the resolution on Article 370.

“For the first time after 75 years of independence, Dalits got their rights. But who was troubled by this? Pakistan was the most troubled and the second was the Congress. Till now Pakistan was roaming the world whole and demanded restoration of Article 370. No one listened to him But now the Congress has implemented Pakistan's agenda in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly…” the added. Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi asked, “Can we forgive such a Congress?” Are you going to punish such a Congress or not? Will you defeat them in this election or not? Will you teach them a lesson or not?

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the counting of 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56 and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63 and the Congress 42. (ANI)

