“Backdoor contacts”: a meeting with Imran Khan is not planned, specifies JUI-F





ISLAMABAD, NOVEMBER 9: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday categorically rejected media reports claiming that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party had decided to meet the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison.

Reports were circulating on a section of electronic and social media that the JUI-F leadership, following backdoor contacts, would meet the imprisoned PTI founder.

Reports claimed that JUI-F senator Kamran Murtaza, after receiving court approval, would meet Khan in Rawalpindi jail. During the meeting, the two opposition parties would discuss a strategy to give a tough time to the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the reports added.

However, a JUI spokesperson dismissed the reports as rumors that Senator Murtaza had no special task in this regard.

The JUI-F, however, said: There should be a fair trial in the cases filed against the PTI founder.

We are and will remain in contact with the PTI as the opposition party.

Meetings and consultations with PTI leaders on various issues will continue, the spokesperson added.

Last week there were reports of a political alliance between the two parties against the coalition government. Commenting on the speculated alliance, JUI-F leader Murtaza clarified that any decision to join forces with the former ruling party in protest remained “premature”.

There is no final decision on whether to protest alongside the PTI at this stage, he had added.

Murtaza also revealed that PTI leaders recently sent a goodwill message from party founder Imran Khan to the JUI-F chief.

He had clarified that the message included “good wishes” for the JUI-F leader, adding that the message was aimed at clarifying that the treason charges linked to the amendment were “not directed against Maulana”.

Days after helping the coalition government pass the 26th constitutional amendment, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that if his party had not voted for the amendment, it would be “a very dirty project” would have been approved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://islamabadpost.com.pk/backdoor-contacts-meeting-with-imran-khan-not-on-the-cards-clarifies-jui-f/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos