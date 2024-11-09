CHP MP Demands Leadership Congress Over Normalization Policies, Sparks Party Enthusiasm

English wall

On November 8, Istanbul MP ​​from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Oğuz Kaan Salıcı, criticized party leader Özgür Özel for his “normalization” policy and demanded a congress of the party.

I observe with regret the debate that party policy pursued with the decisions of our esteemed president has opened at all levels of our party and among our voters. Our friends from Edirne to Kars expressed their concerns to me about the political route of our party…

In a statement on social media, Salıcı said: “The normalization process, which caused unease among our party members, bought valuable time for Erdoğan after the local elections that he lost. Despite this, we do not understand why standardization is defended on all platforms. The promise of “normalization” was made neither during the party congress nor before the local elections on March 31. The elections were not won on the promise of normalization.”

After the CHP won the local elections in March, CHP leader Özgür Özel and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met several times in an effort to “normalize” politics.

“The fact that MPs were asked to stand up in front of Erdoğan (during the opening session of parliament) without any explanation is also questioned by our party organization. As a result, we saw that they stood up to the will which named the administrators of our municipality. It is unbecoming of our president's office to have to explain what he meant after almost every statement.

“The CHP is not a party based on polls. It does not determine its policy based on the results of an investigation. In the CHP, a congress is not a favor, it is a right. If necessary, the CHP will hold a congress. (Özel) also became a candidate for party leadership after the general election, citing the shrinking base and saying that our party needed a congress. Every CHP leader is highly respected. On the other hand, as my esteemed compatriot Kamil Kırıkoğlu, one of the general secretaries of our party, said, 'they are not sultans',” Salıcı said, demanding a party leadership congress.

Özel became CHP leader at a party congress in November 2023 after former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu lost the presidential election to Erdoğan.

In response to Salıcı, CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel sharply criticized him and said his remarks were the result of “pure arrogance and rabid ambition.”

“At a time when our mayor of Esenyurt district was arrested in a political operation and an administrator was appointed in our municipality, discussing the congress, discussing the leadership is an indication of what, if not carelessness?

“Although Mr. Özgür Özel's tolerance and courtesy towards your aggressive attitude and careless statements are evident, do not drag our party further into this ugly and untimely program that you are trying to launch,” he added. .

Yücel's remarks also sparked a reaction from party figures.

“Targeting first and then calling for unity is incompatible with political coherence. It is necessary to rethink either the language of criticism or the call for unity,” said Izmir Sevda MP Erdan Kılıç.

The expressions used by our party spokesperson Deniz Yücel regarding the forced statements made by our MP friend Oğuz Kaan Salıcı, who previously held high-ranking positions in our party and whose doors were beaten by many people (!) for positions, are remarkable. : On the one hand;



“First of all, the fact that he was unable to make any statement that would satisfy both our party members and the public on the criticized issues revealed how appropriate the criticisms made by Mr. Salıcı were . I hope that our party members in senior positions will at least act considering the institutional identity of our party rather than their own future in their future statements,” said Izmir MP Mahir Polat.

Today I read with sadness the comments of our party spokesperson, which were far from the traditions of our party, that he tried to make about the appropriate criticism of our former Vice President Mr. Oğuz Kaan Salıcı, and in a style befitting a member of the Republican People's Party. Firstly criticized…

Finally, CHP leader Özgür Özel declared on November 9 that he had “put an end” to the feud.

“I apologize to all those who are right in the debates, whether right or wrong, and on behalf of all those who are wrong. Indeed, there is nothing more foolish than the CHP having these discussions when people are suffering so much financial hardship, poverty and unemployment. The CHP is not discussed in the streets. Hunger, poverty and unemployment are being debated in the streets.”