Jokowi fully supports Melki-Johni in NTT gubernatorial election

Jakarta, Vox NTT – Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo has high hopes for the couple Melki Laka Lena and Johni Asadoma (Melki-Johni) to lead NTT so that sustainability and acceleration in the areas of infrastructure, drinking water and hospitals become a reality.

The special meeting between NTT Governor and Deputy Governor Number 2 and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was a form of support for an increasingly advanced and prosperous NTT.

Jokowi provided real support to NTT through Melki-Johni. Jokowi entrusted NTT to Melki-Johni, which means that if people want NTT to advance, according to Jokowi, it is only in this pair of candidates, said Kupang Muhammadiyah University political observer Dr. . Ahmad Atang, Saturday November 9, 2024.

Atang pointed out that even though Jokowi's current position is no longer that of President of the Republic of Indonesia, the traces of his power which paid great attention through infrastructure development to NTT are still remembered by the public .

Therefore, he said, Jokowi does not just build, but hopes that there will be benefits for society.

“So someone needs to continue using what Jokowi started,” he said.

Atang said Jokowi's moral and political support for Melki-Johni was a spirit of hard work and victory in the regional elections.

Therefore, this will have a big impact, at least on the pockets that Jokowi paid attention to. On the other hand, Jokowi also has loyal supporters who won Jokowi twice in the NTT presidential election. “In this way, Jokowi's support for Melki-Johni will strengthen Melki-Johni's political foundations,” said Atang.

Previously, former President Jokowi said that there was sustainable development in NTT province.

Mr. Melki, Mr. Johni, I entrust East Nusa Tenggara, NTT. “There we built 7 dams if I remember correctly,” Jokowi said in a one-minute video circulating on social media, Friday evening, November 8, 2024.

Jokowi stressed that he built 7 dams because the people of NTT really need water. Jokowi therefore left a message for Melki-Johni to build primary and secondary irrigation canals.

“Please continue, build primary, secondary and tertiary irrigation, so that it actually reaches farmers' gardens and rice fields,” Jokowi said.

Aside from that, Jokowi also left a message for Melki-Johni to pay attention to NTT's public health sector.

A good hospital was built. Please also pay attention to hospitals in the Regency, so that the community's health services can be well served, explained Jokowi.

Jokowi also advised Melki-Johni to ask the central government for support to build infrastructure in NTT.

Ask for support from central government. Including infrastructure construction, Jokowi said.

Responding to President Jokowi's remarks, Melki-Johni said he was ready to follow through on Jokowi's instructions.

“Thank you sir, we are ready to make it happen,” said Melki Laka.

Melki Laka Lena, who is now appointed Deputy Chairman General of DPP Golkar, thanked Jokowi for accepting Melki-Johni.

Thank you Mr. Jokowi for receiving Melki-Johni this evening in Central Jakarta. Pak Jokowi shared his experience of managing central and regional government. Pak Jokowi's messages and directions are valuable provisions for us to continue the development of NTT in the future if we receive God's blessing and the trust of our fathers, mothers and basodara throughout NTT. “We pray that Pak Jokowi is always in good health and continue all his work for NTT,” said Melki Laka Lena.

Johni Asadoma said the same thing. He said that with Melki Laka Lena, his party was ready to follow Jokowi's instructions.

Thank you sir. “We are ready to follow through on instructions,” Johni Asadoma said.

Author: Ronis Natom