how Cummings orchestrated the fall of Boris Johnson

OhOn November 12, 2020, Boris Johnson had a majority of 80 votes and looked confidently to the prospects of ten years in power. That evening, he and Dominic Cummings had an argument that paved the way for the senior adviser's departure from Downing Street and the beginning of the end of his premiership.

Cummings believed that Carrie, who was Johnson's then-girlfriend, and her allies were running against him and his team. He told Johnson: You better get a handle on this, or things are going to blow out of your control. When we leave, your girlfriend is going to say a bunch of stupid things and I'm going to hold you personally responsible for what she says. You know what this means to you, isn't it?

Are you threatening me? » asked Johnson.

Yes, I'm fucking threatening you.

The Johnson camp confirmed that the conversation took place, while emphasizing that the threats were aimed at Carrie. If a more combustible exchange took place between a prime minister and his senior adviser, it was never recorded.

A day later, Cummings was gone for good.

Dominic Cummings leaves No.10 in November 2020 HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Johnson's biggest knockdown phone call was made to Cummings in October 2021. A Vote Leave ally contacted us to say: A lovely nugget of gold falls into our laps. The friend had been contacted by someone from ITV, who had obtained footage of a mock press conference on December 22 the previous year, at the height of the second lockdown.

In the video, Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's press secretary, was asked by a colleague from the press team about a Christmas party at Downing Street on Friday evening. Visibly embarrassed at being embarrassed, Stratton laughed nervously and said: I went home.

Allegra Stratton during the simulated televised press briefing ITV

Stratton was at a loss for words, so the interrogator tried again. Would the Prime Minister tolerate a Christmas party? Stratton asked his colleagues: what is the answer? The images were dynamite.

Cummings' friend suggested they speak to the Daily Mirror and use the video to prove there were No 10 parties. Once the details were in the public domain, ITV would have legal grounds to broadcast them. Cummings said: This could work better. Can we trick this asshole into lying about this? Hell, just tell everyone to deny everything.

The beneficiary of the plot was Pippa Crerar, the political editor of Redtop. Crerar was a good choice. Months earlier, she had learned about the parties and started working on the story, but her source had not given the information first-hand and she had not been able to resist his satisfaction. But she was ready when Cummings' ally played the video to her. She was not allowed to take a copy, but it was enough to give her the impetus to revisit her other sources and to give the Mirror the confidence to tell the story. The video was a metaphorical brown paper envelope, she recalls.

When Crerar contacted Downing Street on November 30 to say she would reveal details of the lockdown-breaking parties, a crisis meeting took place in Dan Rosenfield's office between the chief of staff and the team. communication from Jack Doyle. Rosenfield was not in 10th place at the time and asked Doyle and the team what happened. They admitted things may have gotten out of hand, but none argued Covid rules or guidelines had been broken. Doyle and Rosenfield agreed that would be the line. They went to see Johnson. Neither the prime minister nor the chief of staff has made any effort at this stage to determine the scale of social gatherings or to establish a waiting line until the danger is assessed.

The Mirror splash dropped after 10 p.m. on the 30th with the headline: BORIS PARTY BROKE COVID RULES. It details how Johnson gave a speech at a going away party during the second lockdown, the existence of a celebratory party and how people were totally plastered the night Cummings left Downing Street.

A photo later published as part of Sue Gray's report on the Downing Street parties Pennsylvania

As Cummings predicted, the instinct of Johnson and his team was to brush the story aside. Doyle released a simple statement saying: There was no Christmas party. Covid rules were respected at all times.

The next day, history was the focus of family housing. Johnson repeated the same phrase when telling MPs: All guidelines have been fully followed.

The denials were launched. The race to prove them wrong was on. Cummings' friend called him: We've got them.

Cummings responded: When the truth comes out, it's going to break him.

ITV broadcast the mock press conference because it clearly contradicted the official line from Downing Street. This propelled the story into the stratosphere. Once again, the decision on how to respond was made within an inner circle of Johnson, Rosenfield and Doyle.

They stuck to the same line that all guidelines were followed at all times, a colleague recalls.

Taking matters into her own hands, a tearful Stratton walked out of her north London home to a group of waiting photographers and announced her resignation on camera. A Prime Minister who seemed imperious and impregnable in early October was in deep trouble.

On December 8, the Prime Minister launched his own investigation, headed by Simon Case, a cabinet secretary who was very unhappy at having to pass judgment. You need an independent investigation, he told Johnson in front of several witnesses. No official working for you will be considered independent. I will not be considered a credible character.

In reality, Johnson needed a private, internal investigation to find out what happened. From Australia, Lynton Crosby told him: Immediately have your chief of staff retrieve every log, every meeting, every event, every surveillance video and piece together exactly what happened. Only when you are completely clear can you fix it.

At Morning Meeting No. 10, Senior Assistant Henry Newman said, “Someone needs to sit down and do an audit of everything we know before we start making statements.” One of those present observed: “It was a tumbleweed moment.

Four different witnesses recalled Newman's comments, but they led only to awkward silence.

The second time Keir Starmer raised the issue in PMQs, Johnson then found himself in an office behind the speaker's chair. He questioned Rosenfield in front of a minister. Dan, I asked you, but were people partying at number 10?

JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT

The minister recalled: Dan said: “I asked around, Prime Minister. No, that wasn't the case. And he clearly hadn't asked around. He hadn't asked the right people. He had certainly not contacted the civil service, which was ultimately the source of around 150 fixed penalty notices. Dan took no responsibility, he should have told the Prime Minister: “They were screwing up on a Friday night. I got to the bottom of it. We're going to have to raise our hands here and we have to step up and apologize.

Blaming Rosenfield for failing to investigate and Doyle for not being forthcoming about what happened is not the same as exonerating Johnson. Rapid and full disclosure was not part of the plan he followed in public life. When Conor Burns, Johnson's former PPS, suggested he apologize and move on, Johnson's riposte was timeless: Once you concede, they have you.

Elections Director Isaac Levido and another aide Ross Kempsell pushed for Johnson to create a situation room with lawyers to review evidence and prepare for new revelations. But it never took off.

As 2021 became 2022, the mood within the Conservative Party was grim. Cummings predicted that the silent artillery of time would do Johnson's job. Cummings was not leaving the bombing to chance and was now openly telling reporters that his allies had a grid of potential stories designed to hurt.

They ran a very effective information campaign, said an aide loyal to Johnson to the end. It was deliberate, it was totally coordinated, but it was also undemocratic and outside the rules of normal politics, because this guy had been elected, he was leader of the Conservative Party, he was prime minister.

In July, Johnson resigned.