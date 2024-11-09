Trump's return could bring a more peaceful Middle East





Despite the heartbreaking anguish of world leaders, the return of the Trump administration has the potential to accomplish something far more balanced and lasting in the Middle East: bringing to life the dream of a more peaceful and prosperous future for the Middle East. the entire region, benefiting Muslims and Muslims. Jews the same.

Here are three specific areas where Trump's return could help advance a much-needed new vision of stability in the Middle East and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.

We do not mean that Trump has a magic wand or messianic approach to compel, as Isaiah 11:6 prophesies, the wolf to immediately lie down with the lamb; in fact, the immediate next steps will involve forceful and decisive action.

Throttle Iranian revenues and funding for regional terrorist groups by strengthening long-overdue oil sanctions.

Iran's brutal theocratic government exerts a harmful influence on its neighbors and its own people, and poses the greatest threat to regional harmony as the main financier of terrorism in the Middle East. Oil sales are the Iranian regime's most crucial source of funding, accounting for up to 70% of all government revenue. During the first Trump administration, under Iranian special envoy Brian Hook, the U.S. government's increased emphasis on enforcement, including directly seizing countless Iranian oil tankers and even sending emails to ship captains, directly reduced the volume of Iranian oil exports by 95%, from 2.5 million. barrels per day in 2018 to a low of just 70,000 barrels per day in 2020, reducing Iranian oil revenues by around $50 billion. The loss of oil supply was easily replaced by increased production from the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, so that global oil prices fell, ensuring that the cost was borne by Iran alone and not by consumers.

However, enforcement of these highly effective sanctions ceased under the Biden administration, for a variety of reasons, leading Iran to reap windfall profits from near-record oil production, doubling by less than 2 million barrels per day in 2019 to almost 4 million. barrels per day now, and oil exports going from virtually zero to almost 2 million barrels per day, which equates to over $100 billion in profits.

Trump comes with much stronger relationships with the major oil-producing countries of the Gulf and with the US domestic energy industry, and as such he will have a much stronger hand in enforcing sanctions without driving up global prices of energy, and at a time when Iran was reaping windfall profits. oil sales are clearly over. There is simply no way for Iran to make up for this loss of revenue, which means less money for the Ayatollah to fund Iranian terrorism and anti-Semitic jihads.

Helima Croft/RBC Capital MarketsStop Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, the gravest long-term regional security threat facing the Middle East.

A nuclear Iran remains the gravest long-term regional security threat to Israel, the Middle East, and the United States, and the Trump administration's return will have to halt Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons one of its highest priorities.

Over the past four years, Iran has moved significantly closer to its nuclear breakthrough capability, even as Western diplomats unsuccessfully sought to renew the Iran nuclear deal. When those negotiations ultimately failed, as expected, even top Pentagon officials candidly admitted that Iran could soon assemble a crude nuclear device within weeks. Indeed, Iran today presents itself essentially as a state with a nuclear threshold, with a stockpile of several bombs containing uranium highly enriched to 60%, which is very close to military quality. In one case, the Iranians claimed to have mistakenly enriched a small amount of material to 83.7%. For comparison, the Hiroshima bomb was based on 80% enrichment.

The returning Trump administration is poised to re-prioritize Iranian nuclear disarmament, instead of a diplomatic approach that, paradoxically, allowed the Iranians to march toward the bomb. Although the Iran nuclear deal is still hotly debated in some circles, what is not at all debatable is that over the past few years, Iran has once close to a bomb and reaped the financial benefits of weaker sanctions enforcement.

That said, there is another important development: Israel has significantly weakened Iran's proxies and its strategic defenses. It is now largely freed from the key constraints that previously limited its ability to take direct action against Iran's nuclear facilities, despite the weakness of its air defense systems and the presence of Hezbollah, Hamas and other Iranian-backed proxies. Iran as threats to Israeli borders. With these proxy groups having been significantly degraded thanks to Israeli ingenuity, sometimes in defiance of Western governments, countering Iran's nuclear program becomes much more easily achievable.

The timing is perfect for the Trump administration and for the United States; Iran is already at de facto war with Israel, and together the United States and Israel have the tools they need to complete the disarmament of Iran's nuclear program by any means necessary; or, at a bare minimum, this threat to Iran's nuclear infrastructure should give the Trump administration significant leverage.

Helima Croft/RBC Capital MarketsExtending the Abraham Accords to build a strong coalition of allies to counter the Axis of Evil and facilitate a better life for the Palestinian people

In addition to the horrific massacre of over 1,200 innocent civilians in Israel and the hostages dragged through the streets of Gaza, not to mention the tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian and Israeli civilians who have been killed in retaliation since then; There is another underreported, although less striking, tragedy that stems from October 7. The ensuing regional conflict that engulfed the Middle East derailed the planned next phase of the Abraham Accords: Saudi Arabia, home of Mecca, the spiritual and symbolic center of Islam, would have followed Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan in normalizing their relations with Israel. and enshrining a new, transformative alliance to counter the malign influence of Iran and its Axis of Evil.

It's not that the Biden administration hasn't tried to make a deal. In fact, the Hamas attacks of October 7 were motivated, in part, by Hamas' goal of derailing the normalization project between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The death and destruction in Gaza subsequently changed the environment for peace and gave the Saudis the need to show that they are offering a better future for the Palestinians.

With Trump back, there is, this time, a very real chance that Saudi Arabia will eventually recognize the existence of Israel, even if not now. Meanwhile, the transformative economic, social and diplomatic fruits of the Abraham Accords are already bearing fruit, in stark juxtaposition with a defanged and embattled Iran and largely extinguished Iran-backed terrorist underworld. As Jared Kushner, the architect of the Abraham Accords, said, Iran's leaders are stuck in the old Middle East, while their GCC neighbors look to the future by investing in their populations and infrastructure. They are becoming dynamic magnets for talent and investment, while Iran is falling further behind. Simply put, the more people in the region accept the existence of Israel; The more economic ties develop between Israel and Arab nations, leading to shared prosperity for all residents of the region, the more difficult it becomes for Tehran to assert its dominance.

This shared prosperity extends to the Palestinian people, who have been deprived of economic opportunities for too long. In the future, no political peace will be sustainable without economic prosperity. As noted in Jared Kushner’s original Peace to Prosperity lecture in Bahrain in 2018; Public and private partnerships could unlock $50 billion in economic development for the Palestinian people, including a $5 billion highway and economic development corridor connecting Gaza and the West Bank. Private sector leaders and major Arab investors told us that they would never invest in Gaza as long as Hamas remained in power, despite their enthusiasm for Gaza's potential and its potential economic benefits, but the substantial elimination of Hamas promises new opportunities for Palestinian prosperity. through public-private investment alongside the political stabilization of the Palestinian territories, possibly through a joint Arab stabilization force, which could create the basis for an interim administration in Gaza for the period after -war.

In short, the simplistic narrative that Trump's return would simply amount to a strengthening of Netanyahu's militarism at the expense of regional stability in the Middle East misses the biggest opportunity of all. The weakening of the Iranian axis of evil creates an opportunity for the Trump administration to firmly steer the entire Middle East toward a more peaceful and prosperous future, benefiting all people in the region, Muslims and Jews, while advancing American interests.

Some pundits wondered how Arab-American voters in Michigan and elsewhere could vote en masse for Trump despite his unwavering support for Israel, but perhaps they should have remembered Quran 8:61: If they lean toward peace, then you should lean into it; and put your trust in God; He is the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing. »

A new dawn and a new era of peace and prosperity could be on the horizon in the Middle East with the return of Trump.

