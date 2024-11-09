Politics
Chinese traders predicted a Trump victory as Republican orders increased, but fear a difficult future for Sino-U.S. trade.
In the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu, known as the “supermarket of the world”, traders were cautiously optimistic but cautious as a wave of orders poured in ahead of the US presidential election.
Reading between the lines of their sales figures, some traders in Yiwu anticipated a Trump victory well before the final vote count.
This phenomenon, known as the Yiwu Index, where increases in single orders appear to reflect U.S. political leanings, indicates a clear trend: bulk orders associated with Republican goods are pouring in, with barely a sign of demand for the Democratic paraphernalia.
For many Yiwu sellers, this foreshadowed Trump's victory.
It was a bittersweet prediction. While this gave them confidence in their intuition, it also made them worried about the consequences of a Trump victory for Sino-US trade.
Traders are realizing that while Trump's presidency could lead to increased demand for Chinese-made goods from his supporters, his promises of tougher tariffs threaten their livelihoods.
Following the results, Chinese President Xi Jinping was quick to congratulate Trump.
The last time Trump won, in 2016, he was among the last world leaders to achieve such success.
In a carefully worded message, he stressed the importance of “peaceful coexistence” between the two nations.
“History tells us that the two countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” Xi said in his message.
This approach reflects Beijing's current strategy of cautiously softening its diplomatic tone, attempting to pave the way for cooperation while preparing for Trump's trade policies.
This suggests that despite Trump's pledge to raise tariffs, China is willing to keep diplomatic channels open.
Xi's moderate tone marks a shift from earlier trade war rhetoric, indicating a recognition of the challenging environment China could face under another Trump administration, which could affect sectors ranging from manufacturing to electric vehicles and digital platforms like TikTok.
Chinese nationalist optimism in the face of middle-class concerns
In China, public reaction to Trump's victory is polarized.
On the one hand, nationalist factions view Trump as an agent of America's own decline.
They even call the president-elect a “nation-builder Trump” for China, indirectly facilitating Beijing’s rise by shifting U.S. attention inward.
For many Chinese nationalists, Trump's “America First” agenda weakens U.S. influence globally, which they see as a boon for China's diplomatic and economic ambitions.
These individuals welcome the idea that Trump's policies could bring unintended benefits to China's position on the global stage, a world Xi describes as “rising east and falling west.” .
Loading…
However, middle-class Chinese, especially those whose livelihoods depend on trade and manufacturing, view Trump's victory in a more worrying light.
For this demographic, Trump's return signals the likely continuation of economic tensions that began with the 2018 trade war.
Customs tariffs have weighed heavily on businesses, pushing thousands of manufacturers in Chinese industrial hubs to close or relocate their production.
While some sought refuge in Southeast Asia, their plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many to reassess their strategies.
Faced with a 2.0 trade war between China and the United States, these companies now face the prospect of suffering economic hardship without viable alternatives.
TikTok under renewed surveillance
A second Trump administration also signals a lingering threat to China's tech sector, particularly digital platforms such as TikTok, a social media giant with about 150 million users in the United States.
Despite bipartisan support in the United States for restrictions on Chinese-owned technology, TikTok's ownership and operational future are more uncertain than ever.
With Republicans likely holding majorities in both houses of Congress, the legislative foundation is in place for continued consideration.
TikTok founder and China's richest person Zhang Yiming has become a symbol of China's digital influence abroad.
Its platform embodies China's technological ambitions, but also speaks to US fears about data privacy, security and influence.
Zhang's position highlights the challenges facing China's upper class caught in the strategic competition between two superpowers.
And with a second Trump administration, China is wary of further crackdowns on platforms that extend its soft power abroad.
Persistent economic tension
The consequences of the US-China trade war extend beyond the initial disruptions of 2018; they left lasting marks on China's middle class, the manufacturing sector, and the Communist Party itself.
Xi may be familiar with Trump, but much of Beijing's leadership is not.
The new politburo, appointed earlier this year, has limited experience dealing with U.S. bureaucrats.
For them, Trump's unpredictability is a source of concern.
The mysterious demotion and disappearance of former Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang from the CCP leadership has also complicated decisions regarding Sino-US relations.
Middle-class Chinese, critical to China's economic resilience, continue to feel the effects of strained relations with the United States.
Their economic stability was shaken by the first rounds of tariffs, and now, with the return of these policies, they see little respite on the horizon.
Xi's “dual circulation” economic strategy, focusing on both domestic consumption and foreign trade, has yet to bring full relief, and growing tension in global trade is only adding to their concerns.
As the Trump administration refines its approach, these companies face the difficult task of finding new markets or reducing their dependence on the United States altogether.
America first against the Chinese dream
Trump's populist slogan, Make America Great Again, resonates nationally but has repercussions far beyond America's borders.
The Chinese government understands that Trump's economic nationalism cuts across party lines in the United States, and there is little hope that even a change in leadership in Congress would ease restrictions on Chinese companies, particularly in exports. technologies and electric vehicles.
Chinese automakers export few cars to the United States, long planning for restricted access to that market and avoiding building export infrastructure.
The real concern is the impact of tariffs on auto parts and technology supply chains, especially if China retaliates.
That could eventually raise prices for raw materials and auto parts, stifling the nascent electric vehicle industry, a threat to European automakers in the United States and to Tesla, a prominent Trump supporter, Elon Musk.
This bipartisan hostility in the United States poses a challenge to Xi's Chinese dream.
Even countries like Australia are being affected by the ripple effects, potentially drawn into a new wave of geopolitical rivalry that transcends traditional power paradigms.
In Yiwu, a microcosm of the broader uncertainties surrounding Sino-U.S. relations, traders who once viewed U.S. demand as a guarantee of prosperity are now grappling with the precarious nature of those relations.
As one trader told me after Trump claimed victory: “China can withstand the pressures of a second Trump administration, but I can't.” »
|
