“I call it voting to keep the cat raised.”





Bill Maher capped a week of pop culture reaction to Donald Trump's comeback election with a few barbs in his monologue on Friday's edition of HBO's “Real Time,” including confirmation that “I don't didn't vote for the winner” and a revealing revelation about the West Hollywood pot shop he co-owns with actor Woody Harrelson.

Maher took a moment to marvel at Trump's decisive victory on election night.

“Trump won every round, all seven – he ran the table. “Trump won so big today that he called the secretary of state of Georgia and asked him to lose him 11,000 votes,” Maher said, a nod to the 2020 election controversy in Georgia that led to criminal charges against the former president. “He has an incredible coalition. He kept the old audience who liked him. He attracted many new voters. A lot of people say they just want to see what he will do. I call it voting for the cat to be up to par. »

He confirmed his vote for Trump's Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris. “The exit poll indicated that he retained 52% of white women. He got their votes, too,” Maher joked about Trump’s strength with women.

Maher pointed to the rightward tilt of the electorate, including in liberal Los Angeles, where a California state ballot measure to make shoplifting a felony again passed easily by voters tired of seeing petty crime skyrocket in their local pharmacies and 7-Elevens.

“Even liberal Los Angeles said, 'Here's an idea: Instead of locking up toothpaste, how about locking up shoplifters?' “

Maher said the issue of rampant retail crime in big cities “came back to me personally this week.” He revealed that Woods, the West Hollywood pot shop he co-owns with actor Woody Harrelson, was burglarized a day before the Nov. 5 election. He said there has already been one arrest in the case.

“They just broke the window and got in there, and the joke’s on them, you know? For what? Because they caught the guy. Because our pot is so good it forgot to leave,” Maher said.

Maher's first guest was actor Michael Douglas, who paid the host a compliment. The son of influential Golden Age Hollywood star Kirk Douglas, who died in 2020 at the age of 101, told Maher that toward the end of his father's life, “the only things that he was watching were Ultimate Fighting.” [Championship] And you.”

Maher has been outspoken about his preference for the Democratic Party in this year's presidential election, imploring undecided voters last week that “I'm not Trump” is “still a really good reason” in itself to vote for Harris. In September, Maher took issue with Trump's comment that “the Jewish people would have a lot to do” with a possible election defeat for him.

“Anytime the autocrat starts blaming the Jews, I think it’s a good sign, because when has it ever gone bad,” Maher said on “Real Time.”

Trump fired back at Maher on his social media platform Truth Social, calling the HBO host a “confused, sloppy, tired mess, and every conversation, with B and C list guests.”

Maher's comments on the presidential election come after nearly every late-night talk show host weighed in on Tuesday's results. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Tomlinson and Seth Meyers have all expressed their dismay at the election results at length. John Oliver is expected to address the issue on the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight” Sunday night.

“It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue Wednesday night. “And guess what? It was also a bad night for everyone who voted for him. You just don't realize it yet.

