Boris Johnson announces tour of Australia

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced dates for his book tour of Australia, with tickets fetching almost $1,000 for a three-course meal and meeting with the controversial politician.

The infamous Mr Johnson led the Conservative Party from 2019 to 2022 and served as British Prime Minister during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

He resigned in 2022 following the fallout from the Partygate scandal, which involved rallies in Downing Street during strict public health restrictions.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will host exclusive events in Sydney and Melbourne to promote his new memoir, Unleashed. Photo: provided

Mr Johnson served as British Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. Photo: AFP

Mr Johnson confirmed he would be in Australia in December for a long lunch in central Sydney on December 6 and dinner in Melbourne's CBD the following day.

The former prime minister will promote his book Unleashed, a deep dive into his time in politics and the media.

In it, Mr Johnson recounts his role in Brexit and walks readers through all the big decisions and why he made them, including how he almost died from Covid-19.

The preview continues: As a journalist, he was known for being a blurr of untold truths, and he leveraged this quality again for his book. About people, policies, mistakes and triumphs. This is reality as he saw it: unvarnished, unlocked, unleashed.

The dust jacket of Mr. Johnson's memoirs, published in October. Photo: provided

In a video message, Mr Johnson told his followers: I am extremely excited to be traveling to Australia in just a few weeks, where I will be having conversations to promote my new book.

General admission tickets cost $99 for the Sydney and Melbourne events, but do not include food or drinks.

Prices increase to $995 for a platinum ticket, which includes a private cocktail reception with Mr. Johnson before the event, a meet and greet, a one-on-one photo with Mr. Johnson and a signed copy of his book, as well as a meal of three dishes. with drinks and souvenir program.

Reservations for tables of up to 10 people (platinum ticket holders) cost up to $9,950.

Mr Johnson attracted heavy criticism in 2022 over the Partygate scandal, which involved illegal gatherings in Downing Street during strict public health restrictions. Photo: AFP

Considered a controversial figure in British politics, Mr Johnson worked in journalism before entering politics, writing for the Times, the Spectator and the Daily Telegraph.

In 1987, he was fired from the Times for fabricating a quote.

He was Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and Foreign Secretary from 2016 to 2018 under Theresa Mays' government.

Mr Johnson was elected Prime Minister after Mrs May resigned in 2019.

After calling a snap election that same year, he led the Conservative Party to a historic victory, securing a majority in Parliament.

Mr Johnson's government has been largely defined by the deal reached in Brexit negotiations and its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, many Conservative MPs resigned following the Partygate scandal. Mr Johnson and other MPs were fined for breaching public health restrictions at unauthorized parties.

A report into the scandal reveals that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the British Parliament about the parties.

Mr Johnson rejected the findings, saying the gatherings were in line with public health rules at the time and calling the investigation a witch hunt.