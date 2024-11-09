US says Iranian was hired to plot Donald Trump's assassination





U.S. prosecutors on Friday accused the Iranian government of hiring a man to launch plots to assassinate suspected enemies of the regime, including President-elect Donald Trump.

In September, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ordered Farhad Shakeri, one of its agents, to monitor Trump and develop a plan to kill him, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday. He said he was asked in a meeting in early October to present an assassination plan within seven days, otherwise the attempt would have to wait until after the election, which they assumed he would lose.

Shakeri, who is Iranian, told the FBI in an interview that he had no intention of doing so, according to court filings.

Shakeri, who remains at large and is believed to be in Iran, has been charged with murder-for-hire alongside two alleged co-conspirators, both from New York, in a scheme targeting another US citizen of Iranian origin opposed to Islam. republic. Shakeris' two co-defendants made their first appearance in Manhattan court on Thursday and were held pending trial.

There are few actors in the world that pose as serious a threat to U.S. national security as Iran, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

U.S. officials received information earlier this year about an Iranian threat against Trump, prompting the Secret Service to step up security around him.

The 2024 presidential campaign, which culminated with Trump's election victory on Tuesday, has been marred by threats and incidents of violence, as well as efforts by foreign governments, including Iran and Russia , to interfere with the vote.

Trump faced two failed assassination attempts during the campaign, and bomb threats appearing to come from Russian email domains briefly disrupted voting in some districts in crucial swing states.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: “The charges announced today reveal Iran's continued brazen attempts to target American citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders and dissidents who criticize the Tehran regime.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Iranian mission to the UN declined to comment.

When asked to focus on the Trump assassination, Shakeri told an IRGC official that it would cost a lot of money, to which the officer responded: We've already spent a lot of money. ..[s]o Money is not an issue, according to the complaint.

